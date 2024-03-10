Florida falls to Vanderbilt in upset and shocking fashion

Florida was looking to finish its 2024 regular season on a high note while cruising to a victory over the 13th-ranked team in the Southeastern Conference. However, 12 ties and 12 lead changes later, the Gators were in battle.

A steal and score by senior guard Tyrin Lawrence on an inbounds pass gave the Commodores a one-point lead with 15 seconds remaining.

UF had one last chance to make a game-winning play during a timeout with seconds remaining, but a crucial turnover on the baseline by junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. solidified the Commodore victory.

Florida (21-10, 11-7 SEC) was defeated in a massive 79-78 loss to Vanderbilt (9-22, 4-14 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Gators took a 4-3 lead two minutes after the kickoff and controlled the pace and their lead on the scoreboard for the remainder of the first half. However, after taking a 39-32 advantage before the break, little did Florida know it would soon be on alert.

UF entered the game as the No. 1 rebounding team in the SEC. However, it was Vanderbilt who dominated the boards and set the tone on the offensive glass from start to finish. The Commodores pulled down 20 offensive rebounds to Florida's six and outscored the Gators overall 41-35.

The Gators also struggled to take care of the ball before committing 16 turnovers that gave Vandy 19 points. However, despite the sloppy turnovers as a team, graduate student guard Zyon Pullin was sensational.

In his final regular season game of his college career, the strong guard posted a team-high 20 points and eight assists while committing just one turnover in 37 minutes of play. Pullin also knocked down his five free throw attempts and really carried Florida throughout.

UF has posted a perfect record against teams outside of Quadrant 1 this season. However, a handful of starters for the Gators who didn't play up to their potential played a major role in the surprise loss.

An improbable performance from Clayton Jr. hampered UF's success against the Commodores.

After entering the game as the Gators' leading scorer, he went 4-of-14 from the field, committing two costly turnovers in the final minute of the game.

Clayton Jr. wasn't the only Florida starter who didn't have his best day at the office. Sophomore starting center Micah Handlogten struggled with foul trouble early and was never able to find much rhythm, finishing with two points and five rebounds.

Do you like what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox

But the Gators frontcourt has shown it has the ability to be interchangeable with the pieces that head coach Todd Golden brings in off the bench. Freshman forward Alex Condon has played that role immensely throughout the season and Saturday was no different.

The Australian brought instant energy off the bench and provided 23 valuable minutes in which he scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Junior guard Will Richard has been a consistent shooter for the team throughout the season. Saturday was much of the same, scoring just four points on a 1-of-6 shooting performance.

As the teams began to trade blows down the clock, the Gators put together a 6-0 scoring duo in the final 10 minutes of play. However, the Commodores responded with timely buckets and turned up the pressure defensively.

Florida led by three points with 35 seconds left, but executed poorly offensively and defensively with the game on the line. Ultimately, Vanderbilt took advantage and finished its regular season with some magic at Memorial.

Next, the Gators will be back in action for the second round of the SEC tournament on March 13 at 9:30 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee.

Contact Max at [email protected]. Follow him on X @Max_Tuckr1.

The Independent Florida Alligator has been university independent since 1971, your donation today could help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider donating today.