Fashion
Oscars 2024: Zendaya wears jeans, Steven Spielberg refuses to announce the name of the winner at the dress rehearsal
With the 96th Academy Awards just hours away, actors, directors and Hollywood's biggest stars descended on the Dolby Theater on Saturday for the official dress rehearsal before the big day.
The walk-through, held annually to familiarize the presenters and production team with the unfolding events leading up to the film's biggest night, went off with only a few slight hiccups and a few major pauses to block the camera and adjust the lighting of the stars like Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Steven Spielberg, America Ferrera and more. ET's Hope Sloop was inside the theater and watched as the show's building blocks were stacked on top of each other to reveal an exciting — and hilarious — evening planned.
Earlier in the day – before ET entered the auditorium – nominated for Best Supporting Actor Ryan Gosling took the stage to practice before his performance on Sunday. The actor will be one of five musical groups to sing their Oscar-nominated song, which for Gosling means his powerful anthem of barbie, “I’m just Ken.” For the casual training run, Gosling wore a Grave Diggers cap, sunglasses and t-shirt, still exuding the hard rock and too-cool-for-school Kenergy of his character.
ET first appeared as Nyong'o, an Oscar winner for her role in 12 years of slavery — was on stage with a mix of other presenters, represented by stand-ins because the others involved couldn't make it to the rehearsal. As she stood patiently in a tracksuit and down jacket, she listened attentively to the instructions and presentations of the nominees in her respective category. To maintain the element of surprise, ET was asked not to disclose which category(ies) each presenter will read on Sunday.
After coming out and taking time to change stages and lighting colors, Zendaya was greeted with a loud round of applause as she approached an imaginary microphone to announce an imaginary winner. The actress — always with a slightly hoarse voice after losing your voice while promoting Dune: Part 2 — stunned in a dark green jacket, jeans and black loafers, only tripping over her lines once while reading from the teleprompter.
Following Zendaya, Spielberg — himself an eight-time Best Director nominee — came to the presentation early Saturday morning, sporting his most casual style in jeans and a scarf during his presentation. The two-time winner, visibly superstitious about casting a spell on nominees in the category he is presenting, refused to announce a randomly chosen winner for the purposes of the event, even after a member of the production told him it was okay to read it.
“No, because it brings bad luck,” he said, laughing. “It’s bad luck.”
Ferrera – herself nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category – and Kate McKinnon practiced their speech in front of the crowd together, presumably while wearing their heels for the big show. While the “Weird Barbie” actress wore a traditional black suit and black heels, Ferrera added a serious pop of color with pink high heels to go with her jeans and black leather jacket. Hilariously, both barbie The stars shook and cursed as they both came in to read the same line.
“Oh wait, fuck,” they said together as they both went to introduce the nominees. The audience – a select crew of producers, stand-ins and technicians – burst into laughter as they elaborated together and the names of the nominees were read in voiceover. The hilarious chaos between the two comedians continued as they began announcing the fake winner, accompanied by the presenter declaring “for this rehearsal only” to ensure false information was not shared about the winner of each category .
“And the Oscar goes to…” McKinnon said as Ferrera quickly chimed in “for this rehearsal only,” laughing together once again and making the crowd laugh with them.
At the very end of the observable repetition, Catherine O'Hara And Michael Keaton presented together and held back their laughter while going through their categories a bit. The two also turned around twice while waiting for their practice Oscars to be presented.
In a hilarious moment before ET's release, Keaton presumably walked away from O'Hara, prompting her to call “Michael” twice. The sound of Schitt Creek The actress's voice resonated in the crowd, even without a microphone. The sound was strangely familiar to any fan of Alone at home who heard O'Hara's classic (and iconic) “Kevin!” line in the film.
Those announced as appearing together but not present during Saturday's trial included Furiosa: A Mad Max saga stars Chris Hemsworth And Anya Taylor Joy as well as barbieIt is Issa Rae And Poor things' Ramy Youssef.
THE 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on March 10 starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned ETonline.com to complete Oscars coverage.
