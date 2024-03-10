Oscar fashion and red carpet looks are just as recognized as the winners

HOLLYWOOD, Los Angeles– This may not be true for most people, but for those watching the Oscars: who wears what is almost as important as who wins.

In the high-stakes world of Oscar fashion, it's not enough to win an Oscar: you have to look great to do it, and the goal is high to match those perfect outfits from the past.

Halle Berry met her moment and made history in a dress that was so successful that we still remember it more than two decades later.

“It was almost like she and the designer knew she would win and that this dress fit her historical character,” said host Tamron Hall. “It was elegant, but bold. It was powerful, but delicate. It was everything. I think it was just one of the most beautiful dresses I've ever seen at the Oscars.”

The Oscars red carpet has been called “fashion's most important show,” a place at the intersection of art and commerce where the success of a dress can make or break a designer's reputation.

“For me, a great Oscars dress always starts with a perfect fit,” said fashion designer Zac Posen. “That’s the main thing for me, and something that represents the real personality and character of the woman wearing that dress.”

We're going to see sequins,” added Alex Badia of Women's Wear Daily. “We're going to see fringe. We're going to see a lot of metal and sparkle. I think so far this season the red carpet has been amazing, to be honest. It's a whole new level. They're getting really close to the show, the red carpet, to be honest right now.”

The red carpet of the awards ceremony has also been called the most important catwalk in the world.

“Major cultural events like the Oscars have all eyes on them, and I think for someone like me whose work is meant to spread a message of human dignity, this is a great platform for me to show my work,” said fashion designer Willy Chavarria. .

Badia thinks the men at the Oscars are making more of a statement.

“When it comes to men, my money is on Coleman Domingo,” he said. “I think he’s been really progressive in his fashion choices.”

Domingo is nominated for his title role in the Oscar-nominated “Rustin.”

Ryan Gosling wore a lavender suit to the Oscar nominees luncheon, and with “Barbie” and so many other good films in contention Sunday night, expect bolder choices on the world's longest red carpet.

This red carpet is so important that some stars wonder what to wear. When Gwyneth Paltrow won her Oscar, she changed her mind about what to wear right before heading to the show.

A quarter of a century later, some still say she had to be sewn into her Ralph Lauren dress on the way to the ceremony.