Brookfield Academy Junior Launches Nonprofit to Donate Dance Dresses to Girls in Need





Brookfield Academy junior Bella Smith visited Whitefish Bay High School Friday morning to pick up dozens of gently used dance dresses donated to her nonprofit, Dress Campaign Inc. “The “Our mission is to provide gently used dresses to teens so that everyone has the opportunity to have their own dance dress,” Smith said. The idea for the organization was born in Smith's bedroom almost a year ago. “I had a dress rack and I hung up all my dresses at dances, just like good memories with my friends and I would see them every morning and every night before I went to bed,” Smith said. When her sister went to college, she realized how many dance dresses, normally worn only once, were lying around in her closet collecting dust. “These dresses sit in your closet for years until you come home from college one day and you have to clean out your closet at your mom's house, or they sit in a landfill for years,” she said. declared. herself to change the cycle and share the joy of dressing for a school dance without worrying about a high price tag. “On average, a prom dress costs $200,” Smith said. “That doesn't include hair, nails, shoes and dinner, so it's a really big expense for every teenager. So being able to not have to worry about having to find a dress too can really alleviate a part of that and make the whole experience more fun. Since launching the nonprofit, Smith has partnered with Brookfield Academy, Hamilton High School, Kettle Moraine High School and, most recently at Whitefish Bay High School to host clothing drives. The Bay Gives Back club helped organize this week's clothing drive at Whitefish Bay High School. Students donated nearly 60 dresses at Dress Campaign. “It allows all of us to reuse our dresses and give them back to people who may not have the same opportunities as us to be able to go out and pick out dresses in the store,” Bryn said Gonzalez, senior After each dress, Smith and her father load the dresses into a custom trailer built to transport them to girls in need in rural Wisconsin. The trailer also serves as a dressing room equipped with a selfie mirror to give girls the complete experience of shopping for a dance dress. “It's really like a normal shopping experience and trying on the dresses in the fitting rooms, and then they were so excited I could tell they were going to dance and be able to not worry about what they were wearing and feel beautiful in their dresses,” Smith said of a recent donation she made for a prom in Grant County. Smith is now preparing for prom season and hopes to expand her reach to girls throughout Wisconsin in the future. If you would like to organize a dress drive, have a dress to donate, or would like to suggest a school for a donation drive, you can contact Smith through her website here.

Brookfield Academy junior Bella Smith walked into Whitefish Bay High School Friday morning to pick up dozens of gently used dance dresses donated to her nonprofit, Dress Campaign Inc. “The mission is to provide gently worn dresses to teens so that everyone has the opportunity to have their own dance dress,” Smith said. The idea for the organization was born in Smith's bedroom almost a year ago. “I had a dress rack and I hung up all my dresses at dances, just like good memories with my friends and I would see them every morning and every night before I went to bed,” Smith said. When her sister left for college, she realized how many dance dresses, normally worn only once, were lying around in her closet collecting dust. “These dresses sit in your closet for years until you come home from college one day and have to clean out your closet at your mom's house, or they sit in a landfill for years,” she said. declared. So, Smith took it upon herself to change the cycle and spread the joy of dressing for a school dance without worrying about a hefty price tag. “On average, a prom dress costs $200,” Smith said. “That doesn't include hair, nails, shoes and dinner, so it's a really big expense for every teenager. So being able to not have to worry about having to find a dress too can really alleviate a part of that and make the whole experience more fun. Since launching the nonprofit, Smith has partnered with Brookfield Academy, Hamilton High School, Kettle Moraine High School and, most recently, Whitefish Bay High School to host fundraisers. clothes. The Bay Gives Back club helped organize this week's clothing drive at Whitefish Bay High School. Students donated nearly 60 dresses to Dress Campaign. “It allows all of us to reuse our dresses and give them back to people who may not have the same opportunities as us to be able to go out and pick out dresses in the store,” senior Bryn Gonzalez said. After each dress, Smith and her father load the dresses into a custom trailer built to transport them to girls in need in rural Wisconsin. The trailer also serves as a dressing room equipped with a selfie mirror to give girls the complete experience of shopping for a dance dress. Hearst PropertyBella Smith Bella Smith, founder of Dress Campaign Inc., with baskets of donated dresses. “It's really like a normal shopping experience and trying on the dresses in the fitting rooms, and then they were so excited I could tell they were going to dance and be able to not worry about what they were wearing and feel beautiful in their dresses,” Smith said of a recent donation she made for a prom in Grant County. Smith is now preparing for prom season and hopes to expand her reach to girls throughout Wisconsin in the future. If you would like to organize a dress drive, have a dress to donate, or would like to suggest a school for a donation drive, you can contact Smith through her website. here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wisn.com/article/brookfield-academy-junior-launches-nonprofit-to-donate-dance-dresses-to-girls-in-need/60147382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos