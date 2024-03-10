Syracuse transfer Caelin Lewis featured for UMass men's lacrosse – Massachusetts Daily Collegian





In a close game against Vermont on Saturday, the No. 20 Massachusetts men's lacrosse team needed every goal it could get to stay within striking distance late in the game. Caelin Lewis led the way offensively for UMass (4-2) with a hat-trick, tying his season and career high of three goals in the Minutemen's 13-12 loss to the Catamounts (2-4). Lewis, a transfer from Syracuse University, has been an integral part of the Gorilla offense this season. Lewis has scored at least one goal in every game this season, with his streak now reaching six consecutive games. While playing at Syracuse, Lewis rarely received playing time. He redshirted in 2021, did not appear in any games in 2022, and played in only four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. Since he joined UMass, the story was different, as Lewis played in every game this season and scored 12 goals. and two assists for the Gorillas. Obviously he's very different from a lot of guys that we have, with his size, a [six-foot-six-inch] kid, good speed and not afraid to play. [Lewis has] “I've worked really hard to assimilate into what we do,” head coach Greg Cannella said. He didn't really get an opportunity at Syracuse, so when he transferred here, he saw it as a great opportunity for him, so did we, and he took it and ran with it. On Saturday, Lewis immediately contributed, scoring his first goal of the afternoon just under three minutes into the game. On the play, Lewis got past the Vermont defender and scored a bouncing shot straight into the net past Catamounts goalie George Egan. Lewis followed up his first goal with another goal about five minutes later in the first quarter. In almost identical fashion to his first goal, Lewis again drove from the left of the goal and scored another bounce shot, giving the Minutemen a three-goal lead. I think Vermont is a great team, but they kind of gave us some space early, they ended up tightening it up so later in the game it was tougher. But in the beginning, you kind of take your guy, hoping for the best, Lewis said. Lewis added another goal with ten seconds left in the first half to complete his first-half hat-trick, giving UMass a 6-4 lead heading into halftime. Lewis snatched it from long range with an assist from Mason Bregman, who had three assists for the Gorillas on the day. With 12 total goals this season, Lewis is UMass' leading scorer after six games, slightly ahead of Mike Tobin and Bregman who each have 11 goals this season. Lewis is no stranger to being one of his team's best offensive players. At Skyline High School in Washington, Lewis scored 50 goals as a junior and was the team's offensive MVP. Just the environment, the coaching staff, then the group of guys,” Lewis said of his comfort with the team. They definitely support me in everything I do, and no matter who you are on the team, everyone trusts each other. The Minutemen return to action on Saturday, March 16, taking on No. 16 Rutgers in New York. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. Marco Lopez can be contacted at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailycollegian.com/2024/03/syracuse-transfer-caelin-lewis-starring-for-umass-mens-lacrosse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos