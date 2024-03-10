Is Kmart fashion? This front row doesn't care





In fact, most of the people I talk to either work for Kmart or are accompanied by people who work there. The atmosphere is more like a lavish private Christmas party for staff than a fashion show. This show is for everyone, says Kmart Australia managing director John Gualtieri. More than 90% of Australian households shop at Kmart, so we want everyone to feel included. We also believe that fashion should be enjoyed by the whole family. Front row at the Kmart show as part of the Melbourne Fashion Festival. Credit: Luis Ascui Among the staff, dressed in a checkered suit in the stands of the Royal Exhibition Building, stands out Guy Cooper, an employee of the Woy Woy store in New South Wales, who paid for his own trip to Melbourne to see the show. I love the company I work for and I believe in what they do, Cooper says. I buy lots of clothes at Kmart. I was on a massive weight loss journey, so affordable and stylish clothes were a plus for me. Once the parade starts, it's like walking into a Kmart TV commercial. Compared to the festival's Glam Up show, where models limped in pain and struggled to maneuver dresses and capes that adhered to old-fashioned notions of glamour, the store models are upbeat and energetic. Models at the Kmart show as part of the Melbourne Fashion Festival. Credit: Luis Ascui All customer groups are represented by models of varying height, ability, race and age, but there's still something missing behind the backflipping dancers and marching band brass section. On the catwalk, the head-to-toe looks in denim, business and stretch basics looked like an impeccable catalog, but the only signs of creativity and flair were the kids' dinosaur jackets. This makes the appearance of TV personalities Julia Morris and Robert Irwin on the catwalk earlier in the week seem bold. Loading Fashion doesn't always have to be aspirational, but the festival show should also be a place to dream and not just put together a shopping list. These dreams came to fruition during the festival's Mob in Fashion show with emerging talent from First Nations and the National Alumni Showcase. Affordable pants with gathered seams and loose chinos will always be a part of our waking hours. There's enthusiastic applause from the converted Kmart at the end of the show, but I'll wait until next year before inspecting the Ahnkoo range. By then, these dinosaur jackets could be available in adult sizes. Get the most out of your health, relationships, fitness and nutrition with our Living Well Newsletter. Get it in your inbox every Monday.

