Haiti crisis: Gunmen attack police stations near National Palace as gang violence escalates

Two police stations near Haiti's National Palace were attacked by armed individuals Friday evening, as gang violence in the Caribbean capital Port-au-Prince continued to escalate.

We are still working to get the situation under control as quickly as possible. We are doing our best with what we have, a security source in Port-au-Prince told CNN.

The Haitian capital has been plagued by a wave of highly coordinated gang attacks on law enforcement and state institutions, in what gang leader Jimmy Cherizier described as an attempt to overthrow the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Armed groups burned police stations and freed thousands of inmates from two prisons, and Cherizier warned of a civil war that would end in genocide if the prime minister did not resign.

Henry has had difficulty returning to the country since leaving for Kenya last week to sign a deal for a Kenyan-led multinational mission to restore security in his country.

He is now believed to be in Puerto Rico, two sources with knowledge of Henry's movements on the Caribbean island told CNN, after the Dominican Republic refused to let his flight land.

On Friday, the Haitian police union Synapoha encouraged all police officers to strengthen their stations. We must stay united so as not to lose our symbol, the police. Management must provide adequate support to all units, the union said.

The violence comes just a day after intruders broke into the Caribbean Port Services (CPS) terminal in Port-au-Prince, a major player in Haiti's food import supply chain.

But the UN said on Friday that police had successfully repelled coordinated gang attacks on key infrastructure, including the airport.

“We remain deeply concerned by the rapid deterioration of the security situation amid continued gang violence and sporadic clashes between heavily armed gangs and police forces in parts of Port-au-Prince,” Stéphane said. Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

The Haitian government has decreed that the state of emergency will last until April 3 in the western region of the country and in the capital Port-au-Prince and that a curfew will remain in force until the 10 March.

Chaos in Haiti has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes in recent days, adding to the more than 300,000 people already displaced by gang violence.

The head of Médecins sans Frontières in Haiti said she was concerned about the displacement of civilians, highlighting the lack of basic necessities.

There are no toilets available, no showers available, no water available, they can't stay long, Sophie Mealier told CNN on Friday.

Hospitals have been targeted by gangs. Only one public hospital still operates in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Princes, according to an official from the country's Civil Protection.

Pierre Esprance, executive director of the NGO Haitian Human Rights Defense Network, described Haiti's situation as chaotic with no end in sight and said the country had completely collapsed.

Canada said a 90-minute protest broke out outside its embassy on Thursday, with a burning tire thrown over the exterior gate, while the United States said it was exploring options to emergency at their embassy.

CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market), a regional bloc of 25 countries working on economic integration, security and social development, is to hold a meeting on Haiti in the Jamaican capital of Kingston on Monday, according to the UN .

Haiti is a member state, but it is unclear whether Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry will be present at the meeting.

CNN has contacted the Haitian Prime Minister's office for comment.

Jim Rogers, Rafy Rivera, Michael Conte and Abel Alvarado contributed reporting.