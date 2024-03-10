Fashion
Exploring the 2024 Met Gala Theme: “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening
Ever since I was little, I've been obsessed with the idea of the Met Gala – a glamorous evening full of celebrity drama and new fashion. This year's Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
This exhibition will include 250 of the most memorable and significant pieces from Elsa Schiaparelli, Hubert de Givenchy, Christian Dior, etc., pieces too fragile to be worn again. During this time, guests will be required to adhere to the “Garden of Time” dress code inspired by the short story written by JG Ballard.
The Met Gala: what is it?
The Met Gala is a charity event and red carpet. It is nicknamed “fashion’s biggest night” as some of the most iconic looks can be seen throughout this evening. This is an event held every year on the first Monday in May. This red carpet hosts a guest list of the decade's most influential celebrities and icons. The outfits worn by these celebrities often shape fashion trends for at least the next year. It began to attract interest in 1948 and has enjoyed considerable success since then.
Met Gala guests must follow strict rules, such as not using phones to take photos and using social media. However, thousands of photographs of the guests are taken throughout the night. Tickets for the event are extremely difficult to find and cost around $50,000.
The story
Eleanor Lambert, also known as the Empress of Seventh Street, was a fashion journalist and icon based in New York. Although she was born in Indiana, she quickly fell in love with New York style and moved there in her early twenties. There she gained respect for her work ethic and dedication to the globalization of American fashion.
During her 75-year career, she opened a new frontier for American fashion and revolutionized the industry with her ideas.
“Its history is closely linked to that of fashion in the 20th century. We cannot really talk about one without the other.” -CFDA
One of these ideas was the Costume Institute Gala, which she organized in May 1948 to raise funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, then newly established. This gala was an invitation-only event and the guest list consisted of the most influential members of the New York Society. Lambert recognized the event's potential and made significant changes, transforming it into what we know today as the Met Gala.
After Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over the event in 1995, it became one of the signature events of the year.
The theme
The Met Gala has quickly evolved from a dinner for New York socialites to the most anticipated fashion moment of the year. Unlike other red carpets, you don't just have to show up in any outfit. Guests must adhere to this year's specific theme in order to be considered “well dressed.”
Different themes were discussed, some more controversial than others. An example of this is the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination of 2018. Many did not believe that religion should mix with fashion.
Other themes focused on commemorating important deceased figures, such as last year's, which paid tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
This year's dress code will be “Garden of Time,” and it celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Garden of Time is a short story by English novelist JG Ballard. This story is seen as a metaphor for the infinite cycle of creation and destruction, an idea that is evidently echoed in the Costume Institute exhibition.
The guest list
One of the most interesting aspects of the Met Gala is the celebrity drama that unfolds throughout the night. Some of the biggest scandals in American pop culture occurred at the gala. For example, in 2014, Solange Knowles was seen fighting Jay-Z while Beyonc watched from a nearby elevator.
This year, some of the biggest names on the A-list are expected to attend. Penlope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Zendaya are among those invited.
Predictions
The Met Gala dress code for this year will renew a lot of forgotten fashion. Older and historical pieces will certainly play an important role throughout the event. I personally think that older, more fragile pieces will be worn one last time. Pieces created in the 40s, 50s and 60s by luxury fashion houses will surely be seen. Because the dress code is “Garden of Time”, I think there will be more earthy and natural pieces.
The predominant aesthetic will be cottagecore and flirtatious. We will most likely notice a color palette of greens, blues, and maybe even subtle yellows. Image credit: Wangphan from Pixabay
While it's hard to say which fashion houses will shine the most in this setting, I think older pieces from Chanel and Givenchy would fit well with the theme. I think the jewelry will feature crystals and gemstones like topaz, amber, and maybe even tanzanite.
The night of the first Monday in May, the night of the Met Gala, is considered one of the most important days for fashion. This marks the start of new trends and the revival of old trends making their way into modern society. I'm so excited to connect!
|
