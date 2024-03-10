Understanding Jamnagar Dress Codes





I had the most fun (okay, before the wedding) at the Ambani-Merchant wedding, and I didn't even have to go to Jamnagar and wait in line for hours in the queue for private jets. Sitting in the comfort of our home, we were treated to a minute-by-minute account of the three days of festivities. That's what I love about the Ambani family, they invite everyone to gawk, whether you're their guest or just a casual onlooker. After all, this is the age of Instagram, and in Sabyasachi's words, you're either a voyeur or an exhibitionist. Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant married his long-time sweetheart, the very beautiful Radhika Merchant. Like the festivities of Ambani's other twin children, Akash and Ishathis, this one was predictably ostentatious, dotted with Bollywood dancing stars, international musicians and global billionaires. Two things stood out beautifully this time: firstly, the fact that it was set in Jamnagar, home to their valuable oil refinery and beautiful new wildlife sanctuary. Second, a wedding is made especially stunning by incredible clothing. It’s not for nothing that Indian couture equates to bridal wear which equates to an industry worth over 1 trillion rupees. Let's start with the bride, since she is the MVP of this team. Radhika's first look was a youthful and feminine fringed dress by Ashish Couture. For her sangeet, she wore a custom Versace dress previously seen on Blake Lively in 2022. Her final outfit, a pastel lehenga sari in kashidakari embroidery by Tarun Tahiliani, paid homage to Mughal miniatures. Radhika was styled by stylist and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, who truly deserves a national award for her cool quotient. Isha looked her best, in numbers from Miss Sohee, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Manish Malhotra as well as a stunning Alexander McQueen corset with Kanika Goyal pants. Shlokas Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga had borders in several styles of zardozi (the AJSK zardozi is the most beautiful in the country) and a dupatta with animal print borders. Sandeep Khosla was his irreverent self, carrying a crystal monkey strapped to his shoulder. Sonam Kapoor, also dressed by her esthete sister Rhea, created many original looks. A gobsmacker was a Ladakhi outfit inspired by the costume of the Balti ethnic groups, a tunic-cape set with the local crane motif and numerous jewelry from the extensive personal collection of his mother and mother-in-law. I love that Deepika Padukone and Natasha Poonawalla braided their hair in long braids, using Punjabi style parandis and hair jewelry. I also loved Deepika's embroidered red, Rimple and Harpreet saree. Natasha, on the other hand, wore her gut (braid) to a museum-quality revivalist store called Pankaja S Heritage in Delhi. Karisma Kapoor also wore hair jewelry, a matha patti, with a white mundu skirt, as she danced with Diljit Dosanjh on stage. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a tonal Manish Malhotra saree when it was her turn to groove with Dosanjh. Both Nita and Isha Ambani looked resplendent in an ivory chikankari by Manish Malhotra. The mother-daughter duo's emeralds aren't just icicles, they're doorstops. I also loved that the international guests wore Indian designer clothes. Ivanka Trump wore Manish Malhotra and got a wink from Rihanna, the biggest international artist here. Mark Zuckerberg and his wife wore zoo-themed Rahul Mishra. Rihanna's clothes were disappointing, she chose a green and pink ensemble expecting a screaming audience. Not only was this torn mid-performance, but she was also criticized on social media. The diva made up for it with her kindness, posing with Indian paparazzi and policewomen, ignoring the warnings of her bodyguards. RiRi learned a lesson we already knew: Indian fashion trumps the Met Gala, the Oscars red carpet and Paris Fashion Week in one fell swoop. dark. @namratazakaria

