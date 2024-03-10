3 Men's tennis blanks Saint Michaels and Bates to remain undefeated





Next match: Tufts University 03/10/2024 | 2:00 p.m. Apple. 10 (Sun) / 2:00 p.m. Tufts University The No. 3 Middlebury men's tennis team continued its winning streak with 9-0 victories over Saint Michael's and Bates on Saturday. The Panthers swept the Purple Knights in a match at the Middlebury Indoor Tennis Center, before dominating the Bobcats at the Nelson Recreation Center. HIGHLIGHTS VS. SAINT MICHAEL Tandem Joe Mairs And Hugh Hentschel picked up the first point of the day for the Panthers at number 2. The two took a 3-0 lead and lost just one game en route to an 8-1 victory.

And picked up the first point of the day for the Panthers at number 2. The two took a 3-0 lead and lost just one game en route to an 8-1 victory. Tied at 4-4, Noah Lewis And Julien Wu won the next four matches to claim an 8-4 triumph in first place in doubles.

And won the next four matches to claim an 8-4 triumph in first place in doubles. At 3, Théhan Wijemanne And Nathan Jackson pulled away for an 8-4 victory to give Middlebury a 3-0 advantage.

And pulled away for an 8-4 victory to give Middlebury a 3-0 advantage. Jackson continued his winning streak in singles, blanking his opponent (6-0, 6-0) in second place.

In the third location, Nikky Kondamuri won 6-1, 6-3 to win the match for the Panthers.

won 6-1, 6-3 to win the match for the Panthers. Lewis secured a victory at the top of the line-up, winning his first set in a tiebreaker (7-6 (3)), before winning 6-1 in the second.

Wijemanne surrendered just four games in straight sets in a 6-1, 6-3 triumph at No. 4.

Andrew Mueller outscored his opponent 7-5 in the sixth slot, before winning 6-1 to extend the lead to 8-0 and Maxime Kim won 7-6 (5), 6-3 at No. 6 for a final score of 9-0. HIGHLIGHTS VS. BATES The duo of Mairs and Hentschel put the hosts on the scoreboard with an 8-3 victory at third place in the doubles.

Ward and Epstein outscored their opponent by a score of 8-5 in first place, before Noah Laber And Aidan Harris posted an 8-5 decision in second for a 3-0 lead.

And posted an 8-5 decision in second for a 3-0 lead. Epstein recorded a 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 5 before Laber clinched the deciding point at No. 1 by scores of 6-3, 6-3.

At No. 3 in the lineup, Ward earned a 6-3, 6-2 victory and Hentschel gave Middlebury a 7-0 advantage with a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 6.

The final two points were scored in straight sets by second-ranked Wu (6-0, 6-1) and Harris (6-3, 6-2) to complete the sweep. REMARKS Epstein's victory in his singles match against the Bobcats was the 42nd of his career.

Wu won his 14th individual victory (14-1) this season.

Saint Michael's and Middlebury played for the 36th time, with the Panthers winning each of the previous 35 games in a series that began in 1928.

Bates and Middlebury are meeting for the 35th time, with the Panthers owning a 30-5 lead in the all-time series and have won the last 24 meetings. Middlebury ends the busy weekend with a game Sunday at 2:00 p.m. against No. 5 Tufts.

