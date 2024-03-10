Daniel DiCriscio taps Jerra Whittaker's Toxik Fashion for his Oscars party





Daniel DiCriscio in Toxik Fashion by Jerra Kaitlynn Whittaker Recording Artist Celebrity Image Consultant Award-winning model and television personality Daniel DiCriscio to walk the Oscars red carpet in Jerra Whittaker's Toxik LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, United States, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Recording artist, celebrity image consultant, model and award-winning television personality Daniel DiCriscio will tour the Oscars red carpet, in Toxic fashion, at Hollywood's biggest event on Sunday evening, during the ceremony at the famous Dolby Theater. Daniel, who just released his new album Daniel DiCriscio Live at Whiskey A Go Go, attends the Oscars in an incredible look put together by Toxik Fashion creative director Jerra Kaitlynn Whittaker to complement his incredible celebrity persona. Whittaker was also asked by Daniel for his birthday look at Whiskey for his birthday event. DiCriscio and Whittaker have worked together over the years as co-models and now enjoy a designer and celebrity client relationship. The couple first walked the runway at the MTV Fashion and Music Conference for the HIV/AIDS Staying Alive Foundation in 2018. The same season, they were photographed together, sharing an impromptu fashion show on Wall Street, appearing in an official fashion show . NYFW post-show video. Daniel was mentioned. Toxik fits my personality; stylish, a little avant-garde and always on top! I love working with Toxik because Jerra always cares about the client and our sometimes busy schedules, as celebrity DiCriscio said. Daniel has appeared as a famous model for Toxik Fashion several times, as he and Jerra are close friends. Most recently, Daniel closed the show at the Whittakers showcase at Saint Ignatius Hall at Loyola University during NYFW, at the Toxik Fashion Rise NYFW 2023 event. Jerra commented: “Daniel is a dear friend of mine, knowing that he is entrusting me with his image for Hollywood's biggest night is absolutely a testament to the depth of this cherished friendship. I am absolutely thrilled to see my clothes worn by such a celebrity icon at the Oscars on the red carpet. Daniel is the epitome of a true stylish celebrity client, Toxik will always be there when he needs a look, Whittaker added. Jerra Whittaker is no stranger to dressing celebrity clients, models and musicians. Insider reports confirmed that Toxik was speaking with several potential celebrity clients and would be there at their convenience. While she would neither confirm nor deny the additions to her perspective portfolio, her body of work boasts some surprising names. Toxik Fashion is a small but rapidly growing house with a global reach. Currently based in Toledo, Ohio, Toxik plans to relocate to the Kansas City area this fall. This will bring Jerra back to his Midwestern family roots, which is always his first priority. This grandmother of three is not yet a rocking chair. The move will provide a more centralized base for his fashion house in a rapidly growing market. Whittaker has presented his collections all over the world, including New York, Paris, Atlanta, Costa Rica, and did an editorial shoot in Milan, Italy last season. Jerra took a step forward last season, steering his house in an uncharted direction for a small brand. Instead of a typical small house and large performance venue, Jerra produced his own show at NYFW, to provide full artistic oversight. A friend in the fashion industry told me last year that if you want to become a big fashion house one day you have to behave like a big fashion house today, it seems to be working so far! Related to Jerra.

