Fashion
13 Spring-Ready Plus-Size Dresses for Beach, Dinner, and Easter Service
Now that spring is just around the corner, it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and add new warm-weather styles to your collection, including plenty of pretty dresses designed for plus-size shoppers.
Top brands like Target, Nordstrom, Anthropologie and more are currently offering stunning plus size spring dresses. And luckily, you don't need to spend a fortune to find the cute styles, because we've rounded up some great picks for under $150 below. Take a look at these fun and breezy dresses available in a wide range of sizes, priced as low as $30.
13 Plus Size Spring Dresses Under $150
- Nemidor Boho mid-length skater dress in printed chiffon$36 with coupon (instead of $37); amazon.com
- Universal Standard Cai Mock Neck Tank Dress$74; universalstandard.com
- Anthropologie – The Somerset Mini Dress$140; anthropology.com
- Buxom Couture Straight dress with flutter sleeves in cotton and linen$90; nordstrom.com
- Kojooin V-neck wrap maxi dress with belt$40; amazon.com
- The Kallie fluid tunic dress: Mini edition$78; anthropology.com
- A New Day Short Sleeve Linen Midi Shirt Dress$32; target.com
- Cece Garden Flora Ruffled Knit Dress$89; nordstrom.com
- By Anthropologie Sleeveless Utility Mini Dress$110; anthropology.com
- Keluummi bohemian style floral long wrap dress$41; amazon.com
- Mark White Ruffle Scoop Neck Midi Dress$32 (instead of $62); target.com
- Belle Breton Universal Standard striped compact jersey dress$92; universalstandard.com
- A New Day mid-length smoke summer dress$30; target.com
Nemidor Boho mid-length skater dress in printed chiffon
Made from soft, lightweight chiffon, this printed midi dress from Nemidor on Amazon will make the perfect spring look. It features a scoop neckline, empire waist and flutter sleeves and is available in 22 colors and prints, including many floral options. The buttoned closure at the back also adds an extra flirty touch. I have this dress in three styles! It's airy and perfect for warmer days, wrote one buyer in their criticism.
Universal Standard Cai Mock Neck Tank Dress
This mock neck tank dress is truly versatile and easy to wear from day to night. It's also extremely comfortable, made from soft, breathable cotton, and comes in six pretty colors. I usually avoid tank dresses like this because they're either too tight or too loose, one reviewer said, but this dress gives me so much confidence because it hugs the body in all the perfect ways! Its simple design makes it a must-have to keep in your wardrobe when the weather warms up. Wear it alone during the day or pair it with a denim jacket as it cools down in the evening.
Anthropologie – The Somerset Mini Dress
This gorgeous denim midi dress from Anthropologie can suit everything from office days to happy hours to walks in the park. It features a tiered silhouette, cinched waist, and generous flutter sleeves to keep you comfortable while maintaining some shape. Additionally, it also has side pockets to store some of your essentials. Available in a mid-blue denim or near-black shade, the dress length hits mid-thigh, perfect for warmer temperatures. This dress is super comfortable and great quality, one person wrote, adding that it's perfect for an everyday summer outfit.
Buxom Couture Straight dress with flutter sleeves in cotton and linen
How fun and flirty is this cotton and linen shift dress from Nordstrom? We love the ruffled hem and elbow-length sleeves, the asymmetrical dropped waist, the high neck, and of course, the four bright, spring-ready color options. It was the color that first got me interested in the dress, but I love all the obscure details, one customer said in their review, adding, “I like that it's more asymmetrical and the fabric is more structured. Made from a cotton and linen blend, it's also breathable enough for warmer temperatures. Find the dress in sizes 1X to 3X, which should fit up to a 20W.
Kojooin V-neck wrap maxi dress with belt
Maxi dresses are always great choices for spring because they can easily transition from day to night, and this option from Kojooin on Amazon is a particularly great choice. The V-neck wrap dress features cute ruffled short sleeves, an elastic high waist with a tie belt and a pleated hem. Not to mention, it comes in 34 color options ranging from solid shades to floral designs. As a plus size woman, I struggle with shopping online, never knowing if something will fit me or not. This dress fits me perfectly, one reviewer wroteadding that they receive lots of compliments on this flattering dress.
The Kallie fluid tunic dress: Mini edition
Perfect for days spent in the sun, this pretty, flowy tunic dress from Anthropologie will be a beautiful addition to any wardrobe. It's also perfect for your next vacation. The mini dress is made from soft, lightweight cotton with a vaporous texture. With oversized loose sleeves, the A-line shape makes it easy to put on and style, and the deep V-neck will keep you nice and cool in the heat. It comes in seven different colors, ranging from classic black to brighter shades of orange, pink and blue. It's super flowy and is a great dress to take on vacation. Not restrictive. If you're like me, who hates tight clothes, this dress will be your new go-to, said one shopper.
A New Day Short Sleeve Linen Midi Shirt Dress
Available in five colors and patterns, this short-sleeve midi shirt dress from Targets A New Day is a cute and comfortable piece that you can wear to countless spring occasions. From the collared neckline and front slit to the belt and side pockets, there's so much to love. This lined midi dress fitted perfectly and is so comfortable for spring, one customer wrote. I love the adjustable size and how it will adapt perfectly to the season. Wear it with classic white sneakers for a casual day or dress it up with a pair of your favorite heels and bold accessories for a dinner party look.
CeCe Garden Flora Ruffled Knit Dress
For spring occasions that are a little fancier, consider opting for this gorgeous knit dress from Nordstrom. It features a striking black and floral pattern, a flattering V-neckline, ruffled elbow-length sleeves and a cropped ruffled hem. This dress has the perfect fit, said one shopper. It hangs from the boob rack to conceal the belly and the arms are just long enough to hide any fat. Although it's made of a knitted fabric, they also said it still looks dressy enough if you need it to.
By Anthropologie Sleeveless Utility Mini Dress
Whether you plan to spend the season grabbing drinks with friends, running errands all day, or exploring a new city, just to name a few options, you'll look stunning wearing this sleeveless mini dress of Anthropology. Following the cargo trend, the tiered design, front zippers and back panels give the dress a unique and eye-catching look, but the pink color can really go with everything. One reviewer praised the funky and fun dress for its look and feel, explaining that it fits true to size and is very comfortable thanks to its all-cotton fabric.
Keluummi bohemian style floral wrap long dress
Do you have a wedding, bridal shower or similar event coming up this spring? This floral maxi dress from Keluummi on Amazon would make a great outfit choice. It's available in 12 pretty colors and patterns and features a sleek wrap style, body-hugging empire waist and convenient pockets. It's a perfect spring and summer dress, easy to wear and lightweight, one person saidadding that the hi-lo length is perfect because it's long enough to be modest but not at all scruffy.
Mark White Ruffle Scoop Neck Midi Dress
This cute and casual midi comes in 12 spring colors, like canary yellow and ruby red, and features a scoop neckline and tiered skirt. The blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex ensures you'll be comfortable and with a little extra stretch. It's a soft and comfortable dress, one reviewer shared. Its loose cut is ideal for hot weather.
Belle Breton Universal Standard striped compact jersey dress
You can wear this striped jersey dress from Universal Standard with virtually everything, from denim jackets to heeled sandals. It's made from a premium cotton jersey that's super soft but also durable, meaning you can simply wash it with the rest of your clothes. Although it is a cotton dress, the boat neck adds a touch of sophistication to the design. And you will definitely be comfortable in short sleeves. Shop it in five striped color options. It's a perfect spring/summer dress, said one customer. I love the length of the sleeves and it hits the knees.
A New Day mid-length smoke summer dress
Available at Target in four colors and patterns, this sleeveless striped cotton summer dress is as breezy and fun as spring itself. Its midi length makes it perfect for dressier occasions, and its flattering square collar is stylish too. Available from 1X to 4X, the thin tie straps can be adjusted to your liking, and you'll have extra power with the smocked bodice. You'll even have hidden interior pockets for added convenience. Such a great fit! The fabric is lightweight and non-clingy, one person wrote, adding that it's ideal for vacation.
