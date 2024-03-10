John Singer Sargent at the Tate Britain exhibition





Much of the magic of a John Singer Sargent painting lies in the subject's clothing. From aristocrats in extravagant ruffles to actors swathed in sparkling pearls, the 19th-century artist painstakingly assembled the outfits worn in his portraits. “Sargent intervened in a way that was very much like that of a stylist or an art director,” says James Finch, curator of a new exhibition at Tate Britain exploring the artist's engagement with fashion. “Perhaps the lining, which would normally be hidden, became more prominent, or sometimes he would take pieces of fabric and drape them around the model.” In fact, while working on Lady Helen Vincent, Viscountess d'Abernon, a sensual image of the socialite and columnist, Sargent decided to repaint her dress so that it was black instead of white; and for his portrayal of W Graham Robertson he insisted that the author and artist wore a dark gray Chesterfield coat wrapped tightly around him, even though it was the height of summer. “The painting is all vertical lines and Robertson's figure is extremely narrow. He looks like the epitome of the dandy,” observes Finch. Often, Sargent's creative choices superseded the social codes of the time, as was the case with his famous work Madame X, which caused a sensation at the Paris Salon of 1884 by showing socialite Virginie Amélie Gautreau wearing a black dress with a plunging neckline. He had originally taken the image further, painting a diamond bracelet falling seductively from his shoulder, but the revised portrait was still scandalous enough to prompt him to move to London. Via Tate John Singer Sargent, Lady Helen Vincent, Viscountess d'Abernon1904 These portraits are part of the sixty which are exhibited as part of Sargent and fashionmany of which appear alongside the actual clothing they depict, as well as photographs, drawings, and accounts of Sargent's models. Lady Sassoon and the original black taffeta opera cape with pink lining worn in the picture opens the show, illustrating how Sargent pinned and tucked fabrics to evoke a sense of theater and fantasy. Sargent, John Singer (1856-1925) John Singer Sargent, Mrs. Hugh Hammersley1892 The dramatic element that is crucial to his vision reflects his penchant for performance. “He was someone who regularly attended concerts and theater performances, and his greatest work grew out of that engagement with the arts,” Finch says, citing Sargent's portrayals of contemporary actress Ellen Terry in the role of Lady Macbeth and the Spanish dancer Carmen Dauset Moreno, also known as Lady Macbeth. like La Carmencita. The clothing worn in both paintings is among the most striking in the artist's repertoire: the first subject wears an iridescent green and blue costume adorned with beetle wings, while the second is seen in a dazzling daffodil yellow ensemble that be in the exhibition. Nonetheless, as Finch points out, it is Sargent who brings these clothes to life. “What makes him so compelling is his ability to extract maximum aesthetic impact from the clothes he chooses,” he says. “It’s a question of attitude.” “Sargent and fashion” is at Tate Britain until July 7. Related story

