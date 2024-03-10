Anya Taylor-Joy dazzles in an elegant gold slip dress and sleek brown leather boots as she leaves the CAA pre-Oscars party.

Anya Taylor-Joy stunned in a gold asymmetrical dress as she left the CAA Pre-Oscars Party in West Hollywood on Friday night.

The Dune: Part 2 actress, 27, put on a racy display in the sexy neligee dress, which she paired with racy brown leather boots.

At one point, an overexcited Anya had to be physically pulled back by a friend as she left the swanky party.

The star was visibly distracted by her friend's phone as they left the party at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Cillian Murphy was also in attendance at the star-studded bash as fans anxiously waited to see if he would win Best Actor at Sunday's Oscars.

The Irish actor, 47, wore a black double-breasted suit and black polka dot pocket square as he spoke with guests.

Oppenheimer star himself was among the BAFTA entrants, winning the leading actor gong.

It was announced earlier in the week that Cillian's son would follow in his father's footsteps by signing with a celebrity company.

In February, Anya was accused of Muslim cultural appropriation for her first Dune: Part Two outfit.

Then the star was accused of “promoting starvation” after posing topless in a waist-cinching corset.

Anya rose to fame in 2020 when she starred in the Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit, but she also had previous success in Peaky Blinders.

In 2023, Anya married American musician and actor Malcolm McRae in a lavish Italian ceremony after two years of dating.

Later in 2024, Anya will direct the post-apocalyptic action-adventure film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the fifth film in the Mad Max series.

Later, she was very interested in something she saw on the same friend's phone during the exclusive party.

