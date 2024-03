Tassels and fringes make a dramatic fashion statement

As a decorative ornament, the pompom has spanned centuries and mediums, whether it touches the hem of a Regency sofa or a flapper dress. Tassels have even been found in the tombs of ancient Egyptian pharaohs, believed to ward off evil spirits during their journey to the underworld. Designers have adopted this adornment in an intriguing way for the Spring/Summer 2024 season. During Sabato De Sarno's first collection for Gucci, the key look was a yellow coat adorned with fringes of sparkling crystals. It reflects the mood of the collection, inspired by the irreverent glamor of the Italian streets, “a story of wealth and lust, of sweat, dancing and singing”. Marginal theater: fashion with pompoms to enhance everyday life (Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*, fashion by Kris Bergfeldt) At Akris, Albert Kriemler paid homage to Austrian textile designer Felice “Lizzi” Rix-Ueno with a collection celebrating the richness of materials, including dresses with diaphanous trails of pompoms, while Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' collection for Prada was rooted in the house's history of craftsmanship and experimentation, encapsulated by a proliferation of fringed garments, some intricately encrusted with eyelets, others in shaggy layers on shirts. “This work is still part of what we do, always have done… we wanted to recognize it here,” Simons said. Skirt; shoes, both prices on request, from Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*, fashion by Kris Bergfeldt) At Bottega Veneta, Matthieu Blazy presented an imaginative “odyssey” around the world – as if his wandering models had picked up homemade treasures on cross-country trips. A series of fringed dresses and skirts appeared everywhere; when in motion, the pom poms separate, revealing a stack of patterned fabric underneath. A version of this article appears in the April 2024 issue of Wallpaper* available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS and for Apple News + subscribers. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/fashion-beauty/tassels-fringing-trend-ss-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos