Unveiling trends for married couples in 2024







This transformative change puts the couple themselves in the spotlight, with ceremonies and festivities now designed to reflect their personalities and the unique journey that brought them together. As each aspect speaks to the couple's shared history, two strong fashion sentiments emerge: Beyond the age-old customs of marriage being just a union between two families, wedding trends have evolved toward celebrating the stories between the bride and groom. married . As men dare to show their love more openly, we expect to see a lot more drama, in entries, proposals and bromance codes, almost to what we call love interest style. Nowadays, arranged marriages also go through a dating period. before the final yes, I make an acknowledgment of receipt.This transformative change puts the couple themselves in the spotlight, with ceremonies and festivities now designed to reflect their personalities and the unique journey that brought them together. As each aspect speaks to the couple's shared history, two strong fashion sentiments emerge: Modern Drama: By placing equal importance on the groom's look, modern drama is a reflection of the broader menswear trend itself. Beyond the regulars, brides and grooms should venture into new silhouettes, more embellishments and new tones that live up to their counterparts of the day. From quirky patterns to fun prints on kurtas to layering quilted jackets, wedding trousseau (especially aside from the main day) explores a unique story for each event.

Heirloom Revival: Looking for a quieter rendition? This trend is in the right direction. From the use of auspicious motifs, heirlooms such as grandfathers or fathers dushali, or a pagari that has stood the test of time passed down from generation to generation, cumulatively adding an emotional feeling to the 'occasion. Certain age-old rituals and customs are expected to be revived, as couples seek to reconnect with their culture, thereby adding value to the budding bonds. Additionally, the attires that imbue the grandeur of Indian Raj or royalty are at an all-time high with the bride and groom taking part in this Everland costume experience on their special day!

Colors: Expect the most vibrant and versatile color palettes this wedding season. While the bride and groom lean toward traditional revivals, their love for new metallic tones and bold pop colors would also be at the forefront.

Glossy Pastels: While blush pink continues to reign, shades of peach, yellow, spirit, and tinted blue begin to dominate.

Luxury Beige: An atypical newcomer is beige, with designers like Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Ritu Kumar and Punit Balana, among many others, bringing this palette to the fore.

Smile A Lot: A color name that has gained traction, thanks to social media, is expected to be a favorite among brides and grooms, especially those who choose locations closer to nature with an overall enduring theme behind them. Explore silhouette trends:

The main event would carry timeless classics while those leading up to the big day would witness a lot of experimentation, for example the good old dhoti with a contemporary twist and style.

Traditional and opulent: classic Sherwani continue to look trendy for the main event in a maharaja ambiance with pagari or safa, Kamar Bandh, and embellished jootis in combination with heirloom jewelry which adds to the grandeur. Adding a layer of Awadhi Kurta further adds to this trend which is reminiscent of our traditional roots.

Sheer Dupattas: Adding a touch of softness, the dupatta trend relies on sheer fabrics such as organza which adds a touch of romance and drama at the same time. Whether lightly ornate or heavily worked in crystal, both expressions are expected.

Kalidar for the groom: a trend more inclined to women's fashion, now dares its return in men's fashion, especially in the wedding scene. While it may not be the look for the big day, this trend is expected to dominate on other ceremonial occasions, giving the groom equal importance as the bride.

Velvet: As classic silks and brocades continue to be on trend, velvet is making its way into the wedding ensemble. While some should go for a more muted statement with velvet coats, other more daring grooms should go all out in a full sherwani style.

Contributions from Sonia Tommy, Senior Menswear Researcher, ICH NEXT

