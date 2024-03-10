STEVE TORRENCE STARTS GATORS IN STRONG FASHION, TAKEN TEMPORARY NO. 1 QUALIFYING PLACE

Steve Torrence finished second in the 2023 NHRA Top Fuel points standings, which didn't sit well with him.

Torrence, who thought he had let the championship slip away by not driving up to his world championship standards, wasted no time in getting his 2024 season underway.

The Torrences Capco entry had the fastest ET in both qualifying sessions Friday at the Gatornationals and took the provisional first place with his elapsed time of 3.690 seconds at 333.08 mph in Q2 at Gainesville Raceway.

“It gives me more confidence for (Saturday) to know that the car has been really, really good, performed well and done what it wants it to do,” Torrence, a four-time world champion from 2018, said. 2021.

“You come here, and the grain is plentiful, the humidity is high, the weather is different from most places we go, so you have to be equipped and produce a lot of energy. And I think at the end of That's probably why a lot of these other cars just thought they were making more power than they actually were. And so, I don't know what they did, but it is a good race car right now. At the PRO Superstar Shootout (in Bradenton, Florida, February 8-10), we didn't have such a good race car until the last day. And I think that 'From that point on we were able to build on that and make great leaps and bounds.

Torrence was quick to credit his veteran crew chief, Richard Hogan, for keeping his team on track.

Richard Hogan is really good at going home or going back to the hotel and completely taking everything apart, analyzing the data and finding a solution, Torrence said. And for me, I'm just looking at a screen with lines and squiggles of different colors and I'm like, “What is all this?” But he does a very good job in this area.

And so I think these two races here are a product of the last year and a half, two years that have come to fruition because it's been one of the hardest things in my career, is having a car who was as dominant and as strong. as it was and say, “Okay, we're going to put this aside and try something new.” But back to your question, it gives me confidence for tomorrow. I think it probably also gives them confidence to say, Hey, we've kind of taken control and let's move on to this shootout. See if we can't win.

On Saturday, Torrence will be the No. 1 seed in the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout roster. It's a star-studded field that includes five world champions, record-breaking drivers and a host of all-star drivers.

The race, which began in 2022 and pits eight stars against each other in a unique specialty shootout, begins Saturday at noon.

I'm supposed to know, but I don't, Torrence said of who he'll call in the first round. I'll ask them tomorrow and we'll go from there. But it's eight cars. I mean, these are the fastest cars and forgive me, I don't know how they achieve that… Who is where because I don't know how because I don't feel like we …we did better than me I thought so because somehow we are number one.

But it says a lot to be No. 1 in a field of cars, eight cars that dominate throughout the season because I mean, it's one of the toughest competitions of my career. I'm looking forward to it being a good time. I've won this thing before, but not here. We won it at Indy. So we're going to come out here and have a good time putting on a go show for these fans. It’s a great facility to come to. I mean, it's packed for the first round on Friday, so that makes things fun. And the weather is cooperating with us. Hopefully it continues and we'll just see what we can do.

Torrence would not budge on who his opponent will be in the first round of Callout.

This is a loaded question because for me, it's any day. I mean, my focus is changing and I discovered something about myself watching the Michael Jordan documentary. I have to have a target, Torrence said. Over the years, I have always spoken quite clearly about the goal. And then the last few years, I've just been a little quieter about it and kept it to myself. But you have to have something that motivates you and something that motivates you. And it's different from day to day for me, from round to round for me. So every one of these guys and girls here are the best otherwise they wouldn't be here. And every time you get a win against one of them, it's good. It's better when it's on a holeshot. It's definitely more nerve-wracking when it's a hole shot loss, but that's what we do.

Although Torrence was the most dominant Top Fuel driver during his four championship seasons, he knew his team needed to evolve if it wanted to add more titles in the future.

I think ultimately we had reached the pinnacle of what we were doing,” Torrence said. We could run 70 to 68 on a dirt track, but when everyone else was running 66, we could still run 67. It just wasn't where we wanted to be. And I think especially in Dallas last year with 63s, 64s, some 64s and 5s, all the work started to pay off. At the end of the day, it's just about producing power and getting it on the field, and that's what everyone is trying to do.

But I don't envy the shoes Brittany (Force) is in right now because it's difficult. I mean, as a driver you don't do anything other than drive the car, but mentally there are a lot of things that play into your performance based on how your car performs. And if someone tells you it doesn't matter, they haven't done it long enough.

Torrence lost in the final round last year against the Gators to Mike Salinas, and not winning has started to wear him down since his final championship season in 2021.

I think I went up to Hoagie a few times and said, What the hell are you doing? We had a very good race car and now we can't outrun our own shadow. But you think that, you feel it, but I hired these guys to do a job and you support them because the success that we've had is not just on the surface. We started Richard Hogan and I have been together since 2011. And actually, a year or two before that, with Dexter Tuttle, I brought Richard on. So my dad told me my whole life: you hire a guy, you put him in a place, you support him as best you can and let him do his job. And that's what we've done. And Richard and Bobby (Lagana) and every one of those guys. I mean, they took me to the front and it's not for lack of… We had controversies, we had ups and downs, ups and downs, we cried and we kissed and all that together. But that's what you do as a team. And I mean, that's why this team has been together for so long.

Torrence then took a moment to describe why people should experience drag racing in their lives.

“I've never brought anyone to drag racing who hadn't been to drag racing and didn't immediately think it was the coolest thing I'd ever seen,” he said. Torrence said. If you don't know if you want to come or not, I can watch it on TV. No, you can't watch it on TV. You can't smell the nitro; you can't feel the sound. All your senses are stimulated by a Top Fuel car when you feel the ground shaking and the car alarms here a mile away go off and you cry because you don't want to and you cough because it's so bad. for you and it is the fastest accelerating vehicle in the world. And you stand there looking at him thinking this guy is a little guy and an idiot.

There is nothing to describe it. And so, going back to how I started, I've never taken anyone to drag racing who was a little hesitant about it and didn't walk away. And they're like, Man, this is the coolest thing I've ever seen and how can I get there? Then they call you two weeks later and say, man, we were watching it at home this weekend and we had the surround sound on and the TV as loud as possible. And here I am, in the living room, jumping. Because once you experience it, you're like, Man, this guy has completely lost his mind. He's out of his rock. He climbed into a little antenna, laid on his side, attached himself to it, and they sent him out there at 335 mph. There's something wrong with this guy.” And people love watching him because there's fire everywhere and they're exploding, and I mean, all sorts of things. The things you like to see, I don't like not experiment with them, but it's fun.

A year ago, Torrence finished 48 points behind inaugural world champion Doug Kalitta. Torrence had a win at Seattle and five second-place finishes.

There's no doubt that Torrence still wants to be world champion, but he congratulated Kalitta on finally winning his first title.

There are a lot of mixed emotions because at the end of the day, this is how God wanted it to happen. Doug won the championship and I'm very happy for Doug because I don't think you deserve to win anything, Torrence said. You either win it or you don't. This guy fought many times and just couldn't do it. And I wanted to win this championship and we lost this championship. And when I say we, it's the guy sitting in this seat right now because I lost a few rounds on holeshots that would have won this championship.

So I load this. I'm keeping that very much in mind and moving forward because I haven't performed like the Steve Torrence of the previous four championships. And there's a certain burden that I carry that with, but I'm very happy for Doug. I think these guys came out, they played when they needed to, and they did a great job and I'm happy to see him win this championship. He did his job. He did his job when it counted and they won that championship. And I wanted to be the first to congratulate him because at 26 years old and being as close as he was and not having done it, I was happy that he did it because we can do it for a career and never win a championship or never win a race. But for him to have all the success he's had in the past without winning a championship, I mean, I was happy for him.