The revival of Western Japan's Kokura-ori and its beauty of vertical stripes





The Yomiuri Shimbun

Noriko Tsuiki talks about the appeal of Kokura-ori textiles in her workshop in November in Kitakyushu. FUKUOKA Kokura-ori is a cotton fabric that was once used to make samurai hakama pants and other products, but fell out of fashion in the early Showa era (1926-1989). Kitakyushu-based fabric dyer Noriko Tsuiki, 71, revived the textile 40 years ago and continues the beauty of her vertical striped patterns created using many different colored threads. His designs are well suited to a wide range of products beyond textiles, helping Kokura-ori become a material culture that represents Kitakyushu. In a workshop located in a mountainous part of the Yahata-Higashi district of Kitakyushu, looms resonate to the rhythm of classical music. Kokura-ori textiles are produced by repeatedly weaving warps through wefts. To weave a single traditional obi belt, the operation of inserting the wefts into a weaving machine must be repeated more than 30,000 times. Since Kokura-ori uses high-density warps, inserting the wefts requires some force, Tsuiki explained. The level of concentration required for effective and even weaving can last up to an hour. To make timing easier, the workshop has more than 100 CDs, including operas and folk music. When a CD ends, she takes a short break to prepare mentally and physically, then continues weaving. The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tsuiki weaves Kokura-ori in November in his workshop in Kitakyushu. The production of Kokura-ori textiles began in the Buzen Kokura domain in the Edo period (1603-1867). The textile was so strong that it was said to be impervious to spears. Kokura-ori fabric was widely available and was used for samurai hakama pants and obi belts. Tokugawa Ieyasu, the founder of the Edo shogunate, is said to have worn a Kokura-ori haori coat when practicing falconry. During the Meiji period (1868-1912), the textile was used to make school uniforms. However, counterfeit or poor quality products were produced in many parts of the country and a wave of mechanization hit Japan. Under these conditions, the production of Kokura-ori stopped at the beginning of the Showa era. Tsuiki discovered the long-gone and mostly forgotten textile at the age of 30, while pursuing a career in dyeing and weaving. She found a 10-centimeter strip of fabric at an antique store she frequented in Kitakyushu. The fabric was shiny, like tanned leather, and had a smooth texture. Picking up the old fabric, with its elegant vertical striped patterns, she was moved and thought: This is what I was looking for. Unique patterns are created using more warps than wefts. She read the few textile-related materials she could find in libraries and museums. She also analyzed the way it was woven and the thickness of the threads in cooperation with a research institute. However, she failed to recreate the correct texture, even though she weaved the same way. After nearly two years of trial and error, she finally recreated the Kokura-ori textiles in 1984 by spreading 2,160 warps, almost three times the number of wefts, over a width of about 35 centimeters, and established a technique of weaving at a density where the loom barely moved. kyoko omori

Tsuikis Kokura-ori fabric Tsuiki was born in Yahata Town, now Yahata-Higashi Ward, Kitakyushu, in 1952. She learned dyeing and weaving techniques on Kume Island, Okinawa Prefecture, among other places locations. She oversees the design process for Kokura Shima Shima, a boutique that makes machine-woven products. In 2008, she received the Commissioner's Award of the Agency for Cultural Affairs at the Japanese Traditional Crafts Dyeing and Weaving Exhibition. I wish many people would use the fabric as a general-purpose product, she said. With this goal in mind, she strived to develop machine-woven fabrics. She attempted to introduce Kokura-ori fabrics into clothing, fashion accessories, and interior design while also producing artwork. I want to create vertical striped designs that no one has ever seen before, she said. She continued her relentless quest even after reaching 70 years old.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/culture/fashion/20240310-173368/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos