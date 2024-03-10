11 Fall 2024 Fashion Trends You'll Want to Wear Now





As the month-long fashion marathon draws to a close, we can't help but feel inspired by the many standout styles that graced the runways. It often feels like designers are all designing in an echo chamber. However, this season, the confidence in the collections delivered a strong and clear message: long, quiet luxury! Clothes were fun again, like in Chemena Kamali's debut collection at Chlo, where bohemian chic made a bold return, and also in Nichola's Ghesquire 10th anniversary collection, where the creative phenomenon showcased some of her greatest surreal successes for the brand. Elsewhere, designers like Alaa and Missoni tested the limits of textiles, creating extravagant knitted looks, while new notions of daywear were offered by Balenciaga and Dries Van Noten. Fabulous faux fur options were seen at Diesel by Glenn Marten and Acne Studios, which not only looked real but also cool. Gorgeous bows from Coach and Prada were perfect for evening events, and power suits from Dior and Max Mara were designed to rule the C-suite. No matter the occasion or personality type, there seemed to be a trend for everyone. Ahead, we've rounded up the best fashion trends from the runways that will dominate not only the fall season, but your wardrobe as well.

Best with bow Getty Images

On the runways, beautiful bow outfits seemed to come in all shades and sizes, proving that the twee trend is certainly going everywhere and is being rather reinterpreted at the moment. Prada's divine fall collection took fashions from the past and thrust them firmly into the future with a subversive collection that made us rethink notions of childhood with brightly colored cardigans, elegant skirts, pretty bags handbags and, of course, satin bows that were elevated from simple adornment to a chic conversation piece. Stuart Vevers took his affection for bows of '80s prom proportions to the Coach show, with models parading in silk taffeta skirts fastened with bows inflated to gigantic proportions, while at Vivienne Westwood, the creative director Andreas Kronthaler leaned into the Victorian era with regal allure. confections closed with silk satin bows for a romantic touch. False Fabulous Getty Images

The fashion industry is decisively moving away from real fur and instead rushing into the future of textiles with stunning faux fur offerings that not only look lush, but also push the boundaries of how we let's see the technical fabrics. Acne Studios sought out outrageous faux fur silhouettes with their ready-to-wear that transformed models into blurred silhouettes with oversized outerwear. Deisel's fall collection was the result of creative director Glenn Marten's obsession with creative craftsmanship. The denim was weathered beyond recognition, the jackets rendered transparent by acid burns, and the clothing covered in a shaggy, yak-like fabric that evoked '90s club kid aesthetics but seemed new for the moment. Miu Miu models stepped out wearing utterly convincing faux fur coats that cleverly mimicked the Mob Wife aesthetic in a more stylish way with head-to-hem chubby fur and a pencil skirt dotted with retro brooches . In the loop Getty Images

Bouclé knits have taken shape in a range of different shapes, from large coats to column dresses. What we love about this trend is how dedication to design can truly change the notion of what textiles can become. Take, for example, how a strand of merino wool can become a punchy pom-pom collar or cuff seen on outerwear and dresses from Pieter Mulier's Alaa collection. Evening wear was reinvented at Missoni, where looks were made up of countless loops of knitting. The end result turned out to be a complete sensory sensation. Speaking of feels, there were the big moments at Stella McCartney that talked about rejecting the fur brand and instead emulating it by using yarn-like materials that still caused the same drama. Bohemian Getty Images

Bohemian-chic has made a bold return to the catwalks, giving us delicate and powerful clothing that highlights the feminine form in a festive way. Flowing fabrics, whether sheer or printed, seemed light and airy, and frilly ruffles like fringe and ruffles gave vibrant movement to the looks, breaking the restrictive mold of what fall collections typically offer. Both Etro and Rabanne took a free-spirited approach with their collections featuring models swathed in head-to-toe paisley prints or draped in fringed fabrics that all defied conventional norms without sacrificing style. Chemena Kamali's Chlo debut received rave reviews for her carefree bohemian attitude, dramatic designs and, most importantly, for showcasing pieces people will actually want to wear, from flowy dresses to poetic blouses to killer jeans. Molten Metallics Getty Images

The metal models weren't your typical futuristic type that looks rigid and robotic; instead, the designers' pieces evoked fabrics that reflected molten metals that appeared to have been poured onto their dresses and suits, giving the clothes a fluid, bold texture that felt like an innovative take on the trend. Jason Wu's dresses had feminine silhouettes that looked familiar but shone like gilded gold, giving them new life. At Ferrari, models raced around in shimmering silver jumpsuits that reminded us of shiny racing cars heading toward the finish line. Movement was also implied by the crinkled texture of the pieces. A medal for metallics also goes to Louis Vuitton, where for his 10th anniversary collection, Nicolas Ghesquire celebrated his success with the brand with a showcase of wonderful metallic moments including balloon sleeves, fitted pants and gaudy sequins. New normal Getty Images

A trend that will indeed make noise is the transformation undertaken by the everyday objects that we wear on the catwalks. Wardrobe staples like hoodies and t-shirts are no longer considered “basic,” but become statement pieces when merged to create something new, like at Balenciaga, where three hoodies joined forces to create a punk dress or at Dries Van Noten. , where the banality of the hoodie became something of wonder with its oversized shape and dramatic drape. Pierpaolo Piccioli transformed the classic black hoodie into a sultry evening wear option, making it in shiny satin with a long train, giving the look a casual yet elegant attitude. office party Getty Images

Elsewhere in the ready-to-wear realm, office pieces like tailored coats and fitted jumpsuits looked festive when adorned with tinsel-like fringed boas as seen on Tory Burch's designs or the long-sleeved boleros from Sportmax that balanced the austerity of ready-to-wear with shimmering sparkles. Both brands had a lot to celebrate by sending out models wearing clothes that celebrated the simple act of dressing with a fun and exciting energy. Jun Takahashi took this idea of ​​dressing up to the extreme at the Undercover show, where office wear offerings exploded with a fabulous twist that produced maximum wow factor. Powerful actors Getty Images

Take your professional wardrobe to the next level with power suits ranging from sharp to casual to oversized, whatever style you choose; you'll be sure to radiate confidence in the C-suite. Alexander McQueen's suits resembled 1980s Wall Street moguls with crisp pinstripes and exaggerated shoulders, while the separates at Max Mara were generously cut to offer more drama and more freedom to move chicly through the day without making noise. Maria Grazia Chiuri also thought of women on the move with her collection for Dior, with models dressed in suits who seemed off on a jet-set trip around the world or for an evening cocktail. Wise advice Getty Images

Although there were still plenty of red and orange hues in the collections, we found the strips of sage green to be a new color to consider. Known for representing wisdom, intelligence, and experience, designers used this gentle shade of green in clothing that was not only intended to provide coverage, but also to harness the protective properties of the hue. Sage led the way at the Jil Sander show, where the entire venue was awash in color and was also visible in much of the collection, like the outerwear and cocoon-like quilted knits, which exuded a ethereal but strong energy. Protection also came to mind with Balmain shielding models' bodies and giving them new shapes in sage tones. Simone Rocha also infused her collection with sage, transforming billowing taffeta dresses into calming clouds of color. Sparkling sets Getty Images

Twinsets have never looked so beautiful as on designer runways. Brands have taken flirty long-sleeve cardigans, sweaters and mini shorts and dazzled them with shiny beading and extravagant embellishments. For Sabato De Sarno's second collection at Gucci, he took sets of powdery colors and sprinkled tiny sequins throughout, which gave them an optimistic aura, while at Ermanno Scervino, larger sequins made the clothes with a pearly shine that turns heads. Donatella Versace took her twinsets to a grungier place with darker knits and black beading, giving the clothes a rebellious yet glamorous vibe. Enable Getty Images

The fall season always has tons of coats to consider, from trench coats to ones to wear to the opera, but it's the new takes on the tried-and-true toggle coat that have caught our eye. Long considered a nautical accessory, the rocker coat has been revised as an outerwear option for every environment and occasion. Joseph Altuzarra styled his rocker coats with ruffled blouses that added eclectic charm. At the same time, Victoria Beckham gave her minimalist shells a sleek look with clean lines and a crisp collared hood. At Burberry, Daniel Lee took his rocker coats to stylish terrain with contrasting leather patches and a faux fur collar, making them perfect for all terrains without losing any fashion points.

