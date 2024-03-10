Chadwick boys basketball wins program's first state title in dominating fashion





By Chris Parker Chadwick entered the Class 1 state championship game chasing a story that reminded them of every practice. There is a banner in Chadwick's gymnasium to commemorate the men's basketball team's best season: a third-place finish in the state with a 28-3 record in 1997. I played on the team in 1997. We talked about it all year. They kept looking at that banner. We were 28-3. Best record in Chadwick history, Chadwick coach Shawn Guerin said. They've been looking at this banner all year and I said I'd happily pass it on to you. They went 29-3 today. This is the only boys team in Chadwick history to be state champions. They'll have to make room for a 2024 banner in the gymnasium after Chadwick topped Braymer 67-38 in the Class 1 state championship game Saturday. The Cardinals dominated from start to finish. They led by 10 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second quarter. Defensively, Chadwick caused 18 turnovers in the game with 15 steals. Chadwick scored 24 points off turnovers and outscored Braymer 46-14 in the paint. Our energy was great, Guerin said. We use the word intensity a lot. We want to train hard and play hard. Clayton Garrison led the charge with 24 points, 15 rebounds and five steals. Grady Preston added 21 points and Tristan Smith had 11. CLICK HERE FOR PICTURES FROM THE GAME The victory showcased Chadwick's motto that we believe, as the players on the field fed off the energy of a large crowd that made the trip to Colombia. We started this project six or seven years ago (saying) it was about us,” Guerin said. It's not just these nine guys on the floor. These are the coaches. We knew that if it starts in the locker room, it then goes to the staff and then it will go to the community. It takes everything to make all of this happen. It's a matter of us. There's a huge sign in our house that says we think. We believe in it. We say it at every meeting and it takes them all. Chadwick (29-3) graduated three seniors in Preston, Mason Rogers and Seth Combs. The returning players hope to take the lessons from the seniors and put them to use in another state championship. It’s the greatest feeling in the world to play with these older guys,” freshman Creek Guerin said. You learn so much from them. It's going to be sad to see them go, but we've learned so much from them, I hope we can take their place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ozarkssportszone.com/2024/03/09/chadwick-boys-basketball-claims-programs-first-state-title-in-dominant-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos