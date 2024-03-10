Brands are optimistic despite headwinds at Paris men's shows

PARIS With parts of the luxury sector showing signs of slowing and many retailers under significant pressure, the backdrop for smaller brands exhibiting at the Trano and Man shows here during Men's Fashion Week was challenging to say the least.

There are a lot of concerns about geopolitics and production delays are impacting brands, said Boris Provost, chief executive of Trano. The global context is certainly worrying, but I sincerely believe that despite this, there is a place for designer brands, he continued. Over the seasons, the number of our visitors continues to increase, particularly from Asia.

Several brands in Trano and Man said business over the holiday period was better than expected and as a result shoppers were more optimistic than expected.

Everyone is very optimistic, it's surprising, said Charles Arnett, business development consultant for hemp specialist Jungmaven, exhibiting in Man and looking to expand wholesale internationally. The brand presented its first upcycled pieces. All stores buy and are interested in new products. Everyone seems remarkably upbeat about business, and it's a pretty unique show, the best of the best in terms of independent brands, Arnett said.

John Webb of Great HWY Showroom, representing Handvaerk, Magnlens and new Danish knitwear brand SNS Herning at Man, said footfall had been strong, particularly among US buyers. The holiday season has been healthy, with pessimism less pronounced than expected, Webb said. Department stores are in better health than expected and boutiques are on the rise. People want to go back to the shops and discover things.

In Trano, which opened its doors on January 18 for three days at the Gat Lyrique, closing on Saturday, there was a change of orientation, with an expanded offer of French creators in a passage space at the entrance, the addition of a pre-fall selection and a wider range of accessories representing around a quarter of the 40 brands present. Trano has always been considered an international show and it is true that we have helped promote designers from many different countries. It was time to highlight French creators. International buyers want to discover new French brands. Particularly in Asia and the United States, being made in France is a key selling point, Provost said.

Our products necessarily have a luxury price, but for the export market there is a certain sensitivity to quality products, said Clément Douillet of the knitting brand Maison Douillet, which was among the young French brands present.

Manufacturing in France is really important to us, said Naomi Gunther of Gunther, also at Trano. When you have a high-end product, it is financially viable, she says of her collection, entirely produced in Paris and the Paris region, apart from the jersey pieces. Customers tell us that for Made in France products, the price is justified, she says. Having a workshop in Paris also allows the brand to cater to its growing personalized business, she added.

His collection, like much of the offering at both shows, reflected the shift toward modernized tailored silhouettes underway in the men's market, and away from streetwear. There was also a notable presence of categories like knits to accompany structured silhouettes, and casual wear was largely more streamlined, with an emphasis on comfort and understated, premium fabrications.

In addition to its core offering of around 80 brands at Pavillon Vendme, Man, which ran from January 19-22, also featured a separate, bustling showroom on Place Vendme for Japanese retailer and brand owner Nepenthes , the brands Needles, Engineered Garments and Woburn Walk, its latest collection developed from London, all in Paris for the first time since the pandemic.

Brands to watch from Trano and Man

Designs from Maison Douillet / Courtesy of Maison Douillet

Cozy House

Category: Accessories and ready to use

Introduced to : Home

What's in a name? It turns out that's a lot. Douillet, meaning cozy in French, is the last name of knitwear entrepreneur Clment, a former engineer who created his eco-friendly brand in 2021. The brand focuses on traceability, French production and prioritizing with recycled wool and cashmere. Expanding for the first time beyond simple accessories like hats, gloves and scarves in high-end materials, he presented a selection of minimalist ready-to-wear pieces, including merino wool pants woven in Arles, boiled wool cardigans and ribbed organic cotton T-shirts. -shirts. Among the resellers are the lException concept store in Paris.

Retail price range: 420 to 900 euros for ready-to-wear pieces, 50 to 140 euros for accessories.

A jacket from Baindoux / Courtesy of Baindoux

Baindoux

Category: RTW

Introduced to : Home

Saint-Tropez-based Baindoux aims to transcend resortwear with its versatile, unisex silhouettes crafted entirely from Egyptian cotton terry cloth. Founded in 2019, the brand has so far focused on distribution in high-end vacation destinations and is opening up to broader wholesale opportunities. Highlights of the collection include tailored jackets with contrast piping details and wide-leg work shirt jackets. The brand also offers a personalization service for stores.

Average public price: 600 euros

Drawings by Baalder / Courtesy of Baalder

Baalder

Category: Men's clothes

Introduced to : Home

Introduced to the arts by his painter grandmother, Paul Baldassari worked for several years in the automobile industry before launching his Baalder brand in 2022, favoring high-end materials and classic silhouettes revisited with sporty touches. Its fall collection, Soldiers of Love, takes inspiration from '70s US Air Force uniforms, with utilitarian details and statement zippers paired with minimalist silhouettes. The wool and leather pieces are made in France and the tailoring is carried out in Italy.

Retail price range: From 100 euros for a t-shirt to between 500 and 1,000 euros for coats and jackets.

A design by Brazier / Courtesy of Brazier

Brazier

Category: Leather goods

Introduced to : Home

Former banker Dimitri Nouveau wants to breathe new life into the men's market with his Swiss-French accessories brand Brazier, launched last year in partnership with Manon Marcelot, finalist at Hyres 2021. The brand offers leather items in classic styles revisited with gently curved and asymmetrical shapes and padding, all made in Spain. It counts Printemps among its resellers.

Base retail price range: 440 to 740 euros

A look from Myo / Courtesy of Myo

Myo

Category: Pre-Fall RTW

Introduced to : Home

Self-taught designer Mehdi Ouhnia bought his first second-hand sewing machine at the age of 11 and worked in fashion retail and then design for brands such as Mugler and Marith + François Girbaud. Its androgynous, seasonless collection, its first, is inspired by the 1920s and is made in France with premium, organic and deadstock materials, with revisited versions of classic silhouettes designed to fit all body types, including seamless t-shirt dresses and original fitted cuts. pants with angular seam details.

Retail price range: 95 to 1,050 euros

A look from Crest Clothing / Courtesy of Crest Clothing

Crest Clothing

Category: Men's clothes

Introduced to : Man

Childhood friends John Dunand and Sami Cherrad, originally from the French Alps, are attracting more and more fans with their timeless concept of comfortable clothing based on youthful workwear silhouettes using luxury fabrics. With references such as A Swimming Ape, they draw inspiration from the landscapes surrounding their home, which also provide the backdrop for their visuals. Highlights of the fall collection include a reversible quilted jacket with abstract logo stitching and sweaters in soft, fleece-like wool. Creative collaborations are key to the brand, and the duo has teamed up with former Midlake singer Tim Smith in the past and with British band Current 93 on a capsule for fall 2024.

Retail price range: 100 to 650 euros

Big Rock Candy Mountaineerings Arctic Parka / Courtesy of Big Rock Candy Mountaineering

Mountaineering Big Rock Candy

Category: Accessories and outerwear

Introduced to : Man

This new New York-based outerwear brand is the brainchild of vintage enthusiasts Peter Middleton, founder of the Wythe brand, and Samuel Hardeman, independent brand and product director. They took inspiration from colorful vintage pieces like the parkas designed for the American mountaineering team in the '60s, creating pieces that honor the original style but are updated with contemporary fabrics and details and at an accessible price point compared to vintage finds.

Retail price range: $198 to $598

