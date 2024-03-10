Fashion
Two Los Angeles Students Go to the Oscars Thanks to Alicia Keys' Hairstylist and Free Dresses
When the girls in their freshman year of high school are scouring the mall for the perfect spring dress, it's prom time. But not for 17-year-old Ismerai Calcaneo. She's shopping for the Oscars.
It's a quest for a dress this Roosevelt High student could never have imagined. And it took an Instagram call from her teachers and a body of donors to get Ismerai and sixth-grader Porch Brinker ready for their red carpet walk Sunday at the Dolby Theater.
The two Los Angeles Unified School District students are featured in The Last Repair Shop, which was nominated for Best Documentary Short at the 2024 Academy Awards. The film, presented by LA Times Studios and Searchlight Pictures, tells the story of the technicians who repair musical instruments for LAUSD students.
Ismerai, an alto saxophonist from Boyle Heights, has been using an instrument borrowed from the school district since she was in fifth grade. Brinker, of Palms Middle School, started playing violin in fourth grade.
I never thought in my entire life that a little dream of playing my instrument would lead me to walk the red carpet, Ismerai said.
But once the excitement over the Oscar nomination and invitation to the ceremony died down, worry began to set in.
My mom told me that going to the Oscars was going to be more of a preparation for finding a dress, someone to do my hair and makeup, she said. When my mother said these things, it made me even more anxious because we don't have money to pay for these expenses.
Her uncle, who is like a father to her, works as a janitor. Her mother is a housekeeper. Mexican immigrants, they both work long hours to provide for the family's basic needs, Ismerai said.
When Ismerai told her former ninth-grade English teacher, Jo Anna Mixpe Ley, that she was going to the Oscars, Ley said she noticed the girls' wary tone.
There's a lot of disparity when it comes to economics and resources, but also access to things, said Ley, who also grew up in Boyle Heights. I told him not to worry about that. The community always takes care of the community.
Ley, who has worked as a community organizer in Boyle Heights since she was a student at LAUSD, put out a call for help via Instagram on February 22. Messages started flooding his inbox almost immediately. Parents offered donations at a parent conference event that same evening.
In just a few days, Ismerai received a free facial, a professional makeup artist and Alicia Keys' personal hairstylist, Tanya Nena Soul Fly Melendez. Her $189 dress from Macys was donated by Ben Proudfoot's film company, Breakwater Studios.
Melendez and Ley have been friends for a long time and when she saw the Instagram post, she said she had to help.
“I think a lot of why I'm in the position I'm in now, the way I've overcome a lot of my personal challenges, is because people showed up for me,” Melendez said. It's important for me to continue doing the same thing, and with this young woman, she is the next generation coming up.
Melendez grew up in Highland Park and credits much of his success to styling Bad Bunny's hair for the cover of Time magazine in 2023 and more recently Alicia Keys styled for a portrait painted by Kehinde Wiley to members of the East Los Angeles community. She made and sold jewelry wherever she could, barely getting by until a friend gave her space in 2017 at a Chinatown gallery to showcase photos of her works through hairdressing, which eventually was seen by Alicia Clés.
Ismerai also expressed her gratitude to everyone who ensured that she could walk the red carpet with pride.
Ben and the entire team are amazing people who understand the students' situation, Ismerai said. All those times my dad had to take me to music schools, those late nights, all the hard work he had to put in finally paid off.
Porch will be seated next to Proudfoot and co-director Kris Bowers on the first floor of the Dolby. The rest of the team, including Ismerai, will be seated in the third mezzanine due to limited seating in the orchestra section, Proudfoot said.
When Porch's grandmother and primary caretaker, Joy Biagas, learned her granddaughter would be going to the Oscars, she felt an equal mix of excitement and stress. She went straight to Amazon to find shoes for her granddaughters' big night. After failing to find the right size online, grandmother and granddaughter went to the Nordstrom Rack in Westfield Culver City, where they found white shoes with a lace bow on the top.
For the dress, Biagas took a more hands-off approach. Porch went to a bridal boutique with two representatives from Breakwater Studios and chose a blue ballerina-like dress.
I didn't want to interfere when she was choosing her dress, Biagas said. I'm too worried about my money. I would have been embarrassed.
Breakwater Studios' support for Porch goes beyond donating her dress and hair expenses. Proudfoot also funds his private violin lessons, Biagas said.
At my old school, when I didn't have private lessons, there was one teacher for the whole orchestra and he didn't know much about violin because he plays the flute, Porch said. Sometimes he would just put on a video to watch.
Proudfoot said a key theme of the documentary focuses on accessibility to the arts for students in low-income communities. The 18-person documentary team, including production crew, instrument technicians, Ismerai and Porch, will travel to Hollywood's biggest stage in a yellow school bus.
You don't have to get in a nice limousine to represent your community and who you are, Ismerai said. I'm excited to showcase my childhood on the bus…and represent LAUSD.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-03-10/two-l-a-students-go-to-oscars-thanks-to-alicia-keys-hairstylist-donated-dresses
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Baseball opens Portland Series with 9-5 win
- Two Los Angeles Students Go to the Oscars Thanks to Alicia Keys' Hairstylist and Free Dresses
- Why Reddit's IPO Could Offer an 'Unprecedented' Twist to the Meme Stock Saga
- Counting votes, facing threats: what it's like to run an election
- Xi Jinping congratulates Zardari on his election as president – Pakistan
- EXCHANGE OF IDEAS – European Judo Union
- Will a British ISA really boost the London Stock Exchange?
- Will Erdoan resign?
- Ship that will build temporary pier in Gaza leaves US base | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Men's hockey drops Heartbreaker to No. 8 Minnesota in B1G quarterfinals, 3-2
- Michigan ripe for measles outbreak as vaccination rates drop
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi taunts opposition in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh over poll promises, saying it is made of different clay