Can you guess the price of Seerat Kapoor's dress?





Seerat Kapoor is the epitome of grace and glamor that has always fascinated everyone. Even though she's always up to the task, she never fails to stay grounded in her roots. Caught up with her busy schedule, the actress however never fails to offer herself for a social cause and recently walked the ramp for a noble cause, Teach for Change, leaving everyone stunned with her appearance. Seerat makes sure to connect with her fans and keep them updated about her daily life, through updates on social media. The actress recently took to her social media and shared photos of herself from the bombshell Goddess, which surely makes our hearts skip a beat. Dressed in the exquisite Medusa collection by renowned designer AMIT GT, Seerat exuded an aura of timeless sophistication that blended perfectly with her innate charm. The ensemble she wore was a masterpiece, featuring a sleeveless plunging neckline and high-slit dress adorned with intricate embroidery and a captivating embellished cape. The combination of black and gold, embellished with mini pearls and sequins, perfectly accentuated Seerat's curves, adding to the charm of her appearance. This masterpiece cost a whopping sum of Rs 2,11,000. With perfect makeup, winged eyeliner and nude lips, complemented by her tresses tied in a messy wavy bun, Seerat Kapoor epitomized elegance and poise. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for diamond earrings from Siddhartha Fine Jewelers and teamed her outfit with black pencil heels with silver stripes, effortlessly completing her look. The accessories and heels cost around Rs 50,000. Seerat Kapoor's photos are simply mesmerizing, showcasing her innate ability to blend sophistication and appeal effortlessly. With this backdrop of real flowers and huge shiny balls, Seerat's photos are surely mind-blowing and you just can't help but say, “I just look wow.” His dedication to supporting social causes, evident through his participation in the Teach for Change initiative, reflects his admirable commitment to making a positive impact on society. Seeing Seerat's Medusa look, fans went gaga over her beauty, to which one fan wrote, “You are killing it,” and another wrote, “Slayin',” Goddess Beauty.” We can surely say that Seerat is an actress who never fails to inspire millions with her charm, grace and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the world by always staying down to earth.

