WSU graduate student designs reusable wedding dresses for her thesis

Mya Phans' thesis project has found its niche: environmentally conscious brides.

Its innovative, reusable wedding dresses are durable, as they contain multiple outfits in one dress. This means brides can wear the long dress during their wedding ceremony, then remove the modular skirt to wear a shorter dress during their reception, perfect for dancing.

Many Phans dresses feature colorful bows and embellishments that can be added to the dress, so brides can wear the dress again on their anniversary or for other formal events, Phan said.

Two cultural differences inspired Phan, originally from Vietnam, to write her dissertation as a master's student at Washington State University.

First, Americans are more interested in sustainability than in his home country, Phan said. Since she was creating dresses for American consumers, sustainability was an important aspect of marketing her products.

Second, Phan said, in many Asian countries, brides don't often buy just one wedding dress, they rent multiple dresses for the ceremony, reception and after-party.

We can rent three, four or even five dresses for a wedding day, she said. But in the United States, every bride wants to own her dress. They think it's like a memory that they can pass on to their daughter, like a symbol that they will remember and keep as a treasure.

But Phan believes there's no point spending thousands of dollars on a dress that will likely never be used again. So she started thinking about what she could do as a creator to create a solution.

Then, in the first semester of her master's degree, she had the idea for what would later become her dissertation: creating modular wedding dresses, meaning that each part is adaptable and can be separated and changed.

Armine Ghalachyan, an assistant professor in WSU's department of clothing, merchandising, design and textiles, was Phans' advisor for her project. Ghalachyan said Phan worked on his project for two semesters, even during the summer.

She had this idea, we started talking about it, we tied it to sustainability and then it grew from there, Ghalachyan said.

Phan interviewed industry professionals and women about what's important in designing a wedding dress.

In the clothing industry, a linear system is common, meaning that materials become products and then the products are thrown away, Ghalachyan explained. But the Phans project follows a circular model in which products are reused, thereby reducing environmental waste.

An estimated 85 percent of clothing and textile products still end up in landfills, so we are trying to address the situation, Ghalachyan said.

Phans' design aims to extend the life cycle of the product to be continually usable by consumers so that products are not thrown away in favor of purchasing new ones.

I think it's an incredible project, Ghalachyan said. Sometimes I think when we hear functional design we don't necessarily think of beautiful, but Myas' designs are so awesome. They are amazing. They are beautiful. They look like regular wedding dresses, but they have all these hidden features, which makes the collection even bigger.

Phan hand-stitched many of the details on her dresses, including intricate beading on the bodices. She originally created 15 to 20 designs, then decided with Ghalachyan which ones to create.

I think the bride will love it because it brings joy, it's cost-effective and, of course, sustainable, she said.

Phan graduated in December and she said her dream job was to work as a fashion designer in the wedding industry.

I want to create beautiful things for beautiful women on their beautiful day, she said. It's my aim.