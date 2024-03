Princess Beatrice dazzles in sparkling dress at prestigious event

Princess Beatrice stunned in a shimmering black dress at a prestigious event last night. The princess attended the Blenheim Ball with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Woodstock, England. Beatrice looked dazzling in a long, sparkling black cutout dress and Jimmy Choo blue velvet high heels. The black tie event was held at the 18th century Oxfordshire Palace in aid of the Starlight Childrens Foundation. Princess Beatrice and her husband attended a glamorous charity event Getty Beatrice paired her 400 dress with a textured black clutch and wore her long hair in loose waves. The couple rubbed shoulders with reality TV stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo during the glamorous evening. They also marched alongside Lady Alexandra Spencer-Churchill and Lady Harriet Dalmeny. Beatrice's husband, Edoardo, wore an elegant black velvet evening jacket and bow tie. Princess Beatrice wore a long shimmering dress and Jimmy Choo velvet heels Getty The glitzy event was described as an unforgettable evening on the charity's website and promised “superb food prepared by celebrity chefs”. The celebrities began the evening with a glittering cocktail reception in the palace's Great Hall, followed by dinner in the Long Library. According to event details: With delicious food served by celebrity chefs accompanied by some of the finest wines, we truly hope that everyone lucky enough to be at the event makes it another banner year for Starlight , thus helping us to support each hospitalized child to live fully each day, even when they are sick. Funds raised from the event are donated to the charitable hospital's games and entertainment services. Beatrice and Edoardo are pictured with Lord Edward Spencer Churchill and Lexi Bowes-Lyon Getty The national charity for children's play in healthcare, helps children discover the power of play to improve their wellbeing and resilience during illness. It comes as Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter receives a tribute from her mother and sister Princess Eugenie. The Duchess of York marked International Women's Day yesterday with a moving message to her two daughters. She said: Today is a day to celebrate, cherish, honor and love all women who are making an impact, big or small, privately or out loud. LATEST ROYAL NEWS: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married in 2020 Pennsylvania I am grateful to all the women in my life and I remember all those who left us their light. Sarah Ferguson recently described her children as a source of inspiration to her while speaking at an event in Australia. She said: My daughters are incredible, bright and passionate young activists, and they constantly inspire me. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie often use social media to raise awareness about social issues.

