Fashion
'So bright and cheerful', fashionistas rave about 'beautiful' New Look dress perfect for spring – and it's on sale
ALTHOUGH the weather may be a little gloomy, New Look shoppers have found the perfect dress that's sure to brighten up everyone's day.
Winter is almost over, which means it's time to replenish our wardrobe in time for the coming spring and summer – and if you're short on dresses, it's worth popping into the New store Local look.
Here, according to bargain seekers, you can get your hands on a “bright and cheerful” floral dress at a low price, as it's also on sale now.
New look Yellow floral mid-length dress with puff sleeves is the perfect way to welcome the warmer weather – and we think this stunning dress would be perfect for a wedding too.
The midaxi dress, also available in blue, features trendy puff sleeves, a cinched waist and an open back with a tie.
Paired with summery heels and a chic handbag, this pretty dress can be dressed up for a date – or dressed down for a more relaxed fit with white sneakers and a tote bag.
According to the high street retailer, the dress is available in a range of sizes, from UK 6 to UK 22 – however, it's worth nothing that there are only a few left in UK 18.
This stunning dress, featuring a ruffled skirt and round neckline, is also a hit among fashionistas – especially now that the price has been reduced.
Although the dress originally retailed for 31.99, the 59 percent discount brought the price down to 13, saving you almost $20.
Meanwhile, her equally lovely and adorable blue sister is currently proposed at 25.
Need more convincing? The dress was a major hit among style lovers, who gave it more than four stars online.
One delighted fashion fan said: “Beautiful dress with a pretty back. Incredible color! Perfect length and so soft feel.''
“Nice fit and shape, true to size,” said another, describing the colors as “vivid.”
''I don't usually like long dresses, but this one looks good on me, especially with the tie detail at the back. The colors are also better than in the photo!''
Another added: “Such a pretty dress, really flattering and with a gorgeous print. It looks more expensive than the price too.
“Beautiful floral dress, comfortable and light, perfect for summer holidays,” added a fourth, while someone else claimed the fit was “slimming”.
But while the weather warms up again and we dream of the summer months ahead, fashionistas can check out New Look's extra cozy fleece – and you can even get 25% off now.
The tan animal print zip-up jacket is as comfortable as it looks, as its design features “cozy plush fabric.”
The zip-up fleece features a high collar, perfect for days when temperatures are a little colder – and the style options are endless.
We think this item, available in sizes S to XL, would look best with jeans and a white tee – or an all-black outfit paired with white sneakers or your favorite pair of Converses.
However, if you want to get the fleece, we advise you not to waste time, as it is in high demand since, according toDiscount Codesyou can also get a whopping 25% off.
Although the jacket retails for 39.99, shoppers using the voucher can save almost 10, bringing the price down to 30.
