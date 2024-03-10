Fashion
Oscars 2024: 10 most iconic fashion moments in Oscar red carpet history | Fashion trends
Oscars 2024: The 96th Academy Awards are just around the corner and we can't wait to see which stars and films will win the prestigious awards in various categories. The Oscars are the biggest event on the entertainment calendar, where celebrities honor the best actors and filmmakers while showcasing the most glamorous and anticipated red carpet looks. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been honoring artistic achievements in cinema since 1929, and in that time, so many iconic couture gowns have been worn by participants that the designs have become part of pop culture history .
While we wait for the official ceremony to begin, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most iconic Oscars red carpet looks that caused a stir in the fashion world. (Also read: India at the Oscars: from Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra; celebrities who turned heads on the red carpet )
Iconic fashion moments from the Oscars red carpet
Bjrk in Marjan Pejoski, 2001
Bjrk appeared at the 2001 Oscars in a swan-inspired outfit. It was a low bodysuit covered in crystals and surrounded by a puff of white tulle. The orange beak rested on his chest and the long neck was wrapped around his. She “laid” a trail of eggs as accessories as she walked the red carpet. The outfit served for a time as a subject of amusement in popular culture, inspiring countless parodies. He appeared in The Met's Camp: Notes on Fashion in 2019. What was once mocked is now a well-documented aspect of fashion history. There is even a Wikipedia page dedicated to the dress.
Diane Keaton in Ralph Lauren (2004)
Diane Keaton never gave up her tomboy look; on occasion, such as in 2004, she dresses subtly and wears a bowler hat. This three-piece suit that Diane Keaton wore to the 2004 Oscars was excellent. We loved everything about her look, including the pinstripes, stunning tuxedo shoes, top hat, and her signature gloves.
Salma Hayek in Armani, 1997
Salma Hayek at the 1997 Oscars is how a modern princess should dress. She wore a shimmery nude dress with a full tiara in her hair, but the simplicity of the dress and heels made the look look understated in a fabulous way. She looked so refined but without being precious, and that's the epitome of chic.
Zendaya in Valentino, 2022
Zendaya was the talk of the 2022 Oscars red carpet. She wore a stunning white cropped blouse from Valentino Haute Couture and an evening skirt adorned with silver sequins. The ensemble was accessorized with a plethora of Bulgari Serpenti Viper bracelets in white gold. The idea of incorporating long skirts into evening wear with a crop top was surprisingly great. Long skirts are very big at the moment. She is a young force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry.
Rihanna in Alaa, 2023
At the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles, Rihanna showed off her baby bump in an Alaa couture dress, showing off her talent for bold fashion. The pop diva, who is also a first-time nominee, wore a dark brown leather band dress under a sheer jersey turtleneck bodysuit. She added a touch of glamor with statement earrings, a slicked back hairstyle and bright red lips.
Jennifer Lopez in Valentino, 2003
Jennifer Lopez's vintage Valentino Oscar dress from 2003 was a return to classic Hollywood style with a contemporary twist. Wearing an embroidered mint-colored Valentino dress, Jennifer Lopez looked like fashion legend Jackie Kennedy as she attended the event arm in arm with her then-fiancé, Ben Affleck. She looked stunning in this gorgeous shade of green as she accessorized the garment perfectly. Her whole appearance is so elegant and timeless.
Barbra Streisand in Arnold Scaasi, 1969
In 1969, Barbra Streisand wore iconic sequin pajamas by Arnold Scaasi to the first-ever televised Academy Awards. Amazingly sheer, Barbra's pajamas sparkled on stage as she accepted the Best Actress award for her role in Funny Girl. It's still a bit shocking and so modern – the collar, the bow, the cuffs, the total transparency of it all.
Cher in Bob Mackie, 1986
Cher's Bob Mackie's look at the 1986 Oscars made headlines for many reasons. Her showgirl-inspired creation caused a sensation in the fashion world. The outfit consisted of a black bejeweled bralette, matching low-cut skirt, black thigh-high boots and an embroidered shawl, created by her long-time friend and designer Bob Mackie.
Billy Porter, 2019
Billy Porter's extravagant black velvet Christian Siriano gown dominated the 2019 Oscars red carpet. Styled by Sam Ratelle, the Pose star dazzled in a silk lapel tuxedo, black bow tie and flowing ball skirt. He accessorized with a large, sparkling cocktail ring from Oscar Heyman and Bros to add some sparkle to his ensemble.
Janelle Moné, 2020
Using 160,000 Swarovski crystals, Janelle Mone shined from head to toe on the 2020 Oscars red carpet. Mone spent 600 hours creating her one-of-a-kind, hand-embroidered Ralph Lauren gown. Billy Porter, who spoke to Mone on the red carpet, noted that the open back and hanging hood of the long-sleeved dress reminded him of model Grace Jones' classic look.
