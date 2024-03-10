Antiques Roadshow expert calls Elizabeth Taylor's 1953 Oscars dress a 'disgrace' | Television and radio | Showbiz and television





WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Antiques Roadshow. Antiques Roadshow hosted an Elizabeth Taylor dress worn at the Oscars that cost its owner almost nothing. PBS pundit Leila Dunbar received a cream dress along with an image of Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor wearing it to the 1953 Academy Awards. In the photo, she is accompanied by her second husband Michael Wilding, whom the Cleopatra star married when she was in her 20s. Explaining his story, the guest said: Years ago my girlfriend and I were on our annual antiques roadtrip and there was a little antique store in Illinois and I saw this dress hanging to the wall with a few nails. I was drawn to this because it was so spectacular and then I saw a label inside that I found rather interesting. The label on the dress, for which the guest had paid only $20, was typed with Elizabeth Taylor's name and a serial number. Read more: BBC Antiques Roadshow guest gasps 'Whoa' after stunning Rolex valuation

Dunbar commented: It's highly possible, I can't prove it, that [costume designer] Edith Head made this dress. I base this on two reasons. Firstly, there are two dresses that she had made, one in tulle I think at the time, one in muslin, which look a lot like this: the color, the style, the tucked in waist, the puffy skirt. The second thing is that Edith Head did all the costumes for A Place in the Sun in 1951, which of course Ms. Taylor was in. But when it came to raising the price of the dress, Dunbar didn't have the best news for her owner.

She commented: When we consider evaluating these pieces, we obviously look at who they were made for, who wore them, where they wore them and obviously their condition. Today, in many ways we have the best of all worlds, we have a photo of her wearing it at the 1953 Oscars. However, as you can see, the most stunning part of the dress, which I assume was hand beaded, this bustier that would have appeared here, someone obviously took it off. Which is a real shame because it's the prettiest part of the dress and as seen in other photos, there is a matching handbag. The other problem again, someone really didn't understand who it was or where they were wearing it, otherwise I think they would have taken much better care of it and that's a shame.

Yet it was Elizabeth Taylor, one of the greatest cinema icons of our time and also one of the leading fashion icons, who began to sum up Dunbar. It's the 1953 Oscars, she wasn't nominated for anything, so when I look at this, I look at her condition and everything, I still think you did well with your $20 investment. I think anyone here would give you $20 to get rid of the dress! But I would probably put the value between $4,000 and $6,000, I think that's a lot fairer. Clearly disappointed by the figure, the guest had very little to say, leading Dunbar to joke: You know, get some pearls, find those pearls, dress her up, find that person and we can increase that amount by significantly. Antiques Roadshow is available on PBS.

