Wake Forest University

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina The Wake Forest men's basketball team will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament, as the league office announced Saturday evening.

The Demon Deacons (19-12, 11-9 ACC) are scheduled to face the winner of the Georgia Tech – Notre Dame game on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Buy your tickets today and come cheer on the Deacs in Washington DC Please note that all tickets for the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament must be purchased and managed through the Monumental Sports Account Manager. Tickets cannot be managed through your Wake Forest Ticketing account.

The winner of the game will face No. 4 seed Pitt (21-10, 12-8 ACC) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2 and available for streaming via ACC Network Extra.

Wake Forest has already met Georgia Tech twice this season, splitting the meetings 1-1. The Deacs beat the Yellow Jackets by 29 points at Georgia Tech in early February. This is the fifth-largest ACC road win in program history. Wake fell to Georgia Tech last week at home by one. It was the only home defeat of the season for the Deacs.

The Deacs fell to Notre Dame earlier this season in South Bend, 70-65, on February 27.

This is the second time in three seasons that the Deacs have won fifth place. Previously, Wake Forest won the fifth seed for the 2022 ACC tournament in Brooklyn, New York. This was the highest seed the Demon Deacons had achieved since the 2009-10 season, where they were also fifth and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Most recently, Wake advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Tournament in Greensboro for the first time since 2009 after beating Syracuse on a buzzer-beater. In addition to their top seed in the tournament, the Wake Forest men's basketball team reached many milestones this season in the fourth year of the tournament. Steve Forbes time.

The Deacs' 16 home wins this season are tied for the second-most home wins in program history and the 15-game home winning streak was the longest since February 2007-January. 2008.

Additionally, Wake Forest has beaten four ACC opponents by a margin of 25 points or more this season, representing the most ACC wins by 25+ points in program history.

ACC TOURNAMENT IN WASHINGTON, DC

Hosted at the Capital One Arenca in Washington, DC, the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament will run through the championship game scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on March 16. This is only the third time the historic tournament has been held in Washington. , DC and the first since 2016.

DEACTOWN Washington, DC

Tournament tickets

Fall tournament ticket books are available for purchase from Capital One Arena! Options are available in both the upper and lower tiers and start at $298. Grab your ticket books now to join us for all of Wake Forest's games in the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. Single session tickets will be available from Capital One Arena at a later date .

Welcome event

CRIMSON WHISKEY BAR

Wednesday March 13 | 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The official welcome event will take place at the Crimson Whiskey Bar, located a three-minute walk from Capital One Arena, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13. Registrations will close on Tuesday March 12.

Guest registration includes two beverage tickets, redeemable for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as light snacks. Ticket prices are $25 for alumni, parents and friends, and $10 for children ages 5-12. Children under five do not need a ticket to attend.

Please note that this does not include a game ticket. Tournament tickets must be purchased separately.

Official Match Day Bar

Can't attend the welcome event? Carefree! Wake Forest will gather at the Crimson Whiskey Bar each day the Demon Deacons play in the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. Stop by between games to meet other members of Deacon Nation and grab a drink!

Open House at Wake Washington

THE WASHINGTON CENTER

A Dupont Circle NW, Suite 420

The Wake Washington Center will host an ACC Tournament Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13-15. Come learn more about the Center, take a tour, and take home gifts!

To join us, check in with your ID at the security desk and let them know you are attending the Wake Forest Open House, then meet us on the fourth floor.

The Center is accessible by metro on the Red Line, a short walk from the Dupont Circle station. Use the South Dupont exit and look for One Dupont Circle next to the Bank of America ATM lobby and CVS. If you are arriving by car, several public parking lots and street parking are available within a few blocks of the center.