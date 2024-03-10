Fashion
Wake Forest University
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina The Wake Forest men's basketball team will be the No. 5 seed in the ACC Tournament, as the league office announced Saturday evening.
The Demon Deacons (19-12, 11-9 ACC) are scheduled to face the winner of the Georgia Tech – Notre Dame game on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Buy your tickets today and come cheer on the Deacs in Washington DC Please note that all tickets for the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament must be purchased and managed through the Monumental Sports Account Manager. Tickets cannot be managed through your Wake Forest Ticketing account.
The winner of the game will face No. 4 seed Pitt (21-10, 12-8 ACC) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2 and available for streaming via ACC Network Extra.
Wake Forest has already met Georgia Tech twice this season, splitting the meetings 1-1. The Deacs beat the Yellow Jackets by 29 points at Georgia Tech in early February. This is the fifth-largest ACC road win in program history. Wake fell to Georgia Tech last week at home by one. It was the only home defeat of the season for the Deacs.
The Deacs fell to Notre Dame earlier this season in South Bend, 70-65, on February 27.
This is the second time in three seasons that the Deacs have won fifth place. Previously, Wake Forest won the fifth seed for the 2022 ACC tournament in Brooklyn, New York. This was the highest seed the Demon Deacons had achieved since the 2009-10 season, where they were also fifth and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Most recently, Wake advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Tournament in Greensboro for the first time since 2009 after beating Syracuse on a buzzer-beater. In addition to their top seed in the tournament, the Wake Forest men's basketball team reached many milestones this season in the fourth year of the tournament. Steve Forbes time.
The Deacs' 16 home wins this season are tied for the second-most home wins in program history and the 15-game home winning streak was the longest since February 2007-January. 2008.
Additionally, Wake Forest has beaten four ACC opponents by a margin of 25 points or more this season, representing the most ACC wins by 25+ points in program history.
ACC TOURNAMENT IN WASHINGTON, DC
Hosted at the Capital One Arenca in Washington, DC, the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament will run through the championship game scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on March 16. This is only the third time the historic tournament has been held in Washington. , DC and the first since 2016.
https://t.co/U4KlNnaEUX
https://t.co/5fGypXATUz
https://t.co/6Cx79j89xn pic.twitter.com/0Fg7PSY2Kd
— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 10, 2024
DEACTOWN Washington, DC
Tournament tickets
Fall tournament ticket books are available for purchase from Capital One Arena! Options are available in both the upper and lower tiers and start at $298. Grab your ticket books now to join us for all of Wake Forest's games in the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. Single session tickets will be available from Capital One Arena at a later date .
Welcome event
CRIMSON WHISKEY BAR
Wednesday March 13 | 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
The official welcome event will take place at the Crimson Whiskey Bar, located a three-minute walk from Capital One Arena, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13. Registrations will close on Tuesday March 12.
Guest registration includes two beverage tickets, redeemable for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as light snacks. Ticket prices are $25 for alumni, parents and friends, and $10 for children ages 5-12. Children under five do not need a ticket to attend.
Please note that this does not include a game ticket. Tournament tickets must be purchased separately.
Official Match Day Bar
Can't attend the welcome event? Carefree! Wake Forest will gather at the Crimson Whiskey Bar each day the Demon Deacons play in the 2024 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. Stop by between games to meet other members of Deacon Nation and grab a drink!
Open House at Wake Washington
THE WASHINGTON CENTER
A Dupont Circle NW, Suite 420
The Wake Washington Center will host an ACC Tournament Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13-15. Come learn more about the Center, take a tour, and take home gifts!
To join us, check in with your ID at the security desk and let them know you are attending the Wake Forest Open House, then meet us on the fourth floor.
The Center is accessible by metro on the Red Line, a short walk from the Dupont Circle station. Use the South Dupont exit and look for One Dupont Circle next to the Bank of America ATM lobby and CVS. If you are arriving by car, several public parking lots and street parking are available within a few blocks of the center.
|
Sources
2/ https://godeacs.com/news/2024/3/9/mens-basketball-wake-forest-locks-up-top-five-seed-for-second-time-in-three-seasons
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men's Tennis Hosts No. 46 Cornell Sunday
- Wake Forest University
- Boarding passes and movie tickets are now automatically added to Google Wallet
- Biden, Trump trade barbs at rival Georgia ralliesExBulletin
- UK terror attack survivors warn against equating Muslims with extremism | islamophobia news
- Omar Ayub of Imran Khan's party appointed leader of opposition in National Assembly of Pakistan
- Meet the great actress of Bollywood, who had 20 failures in 18 years, once queen of the box office, who is now trying to come back with…
- Antiques Roadshow expert calls Elizabeth Taylor's 1953 Oscars dress a 'disgrace' | Television and radio | Showbiz and television
- Junior tech crisis: 700 resumes for 20 jobs
- Viral because Jokowi is proud of the BIS Microfinance Outlook, this is the story of Maros MSMEs moving up a class
- Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New One-Year Low of $13.23
- Google may have accidentally revealed that the Pixel 8a will be launched soon