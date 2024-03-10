



PARIS, March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lahome, an interior design brand known for its fusion of fashion aesthetics and cozy washable rugs, made waves at Paris Fashion Week. Participating in the fashion show of INTERDEE, an independent affordable luxury fashion brand, Lahome demonstrated a harmonious fusion between stylish elegance and comfortable living.

Lahome Redefines Home Fashion With Dazzling Paris Fashion Week Debut

Lahome is a brand specializing in washable rugs, which places a strong emphasis on the fusion of elegant aesthetic design and comfort. The brand is dedicated to helping families, pet owners and busy people create premium, affordable and convenient home environments. This engagement allows customers to invest their valuable time in activities that are more important to them. “Fashion and comfort are not mutually exclusive, but rather should coexist harmoniously. Lahome rugs serve as a bridge between these two areas, demonstrating that comfort and a sense of home are essential, even in home environments. the most high-end fashion.” said Sasha, the founder of Lahome. “Lahome's core values ​​revolve around creating a warm and comfortable atmosphere, whether at home or in a busy workplace. Our interpretation of a good life extends beyond physical comfort, with a strong emphasis on emotional well-being and spiritual tranquility. As a sponsor of INTERDEE, Lahome rugs adorned the backstage during rehearsals for the INTERDEE show. Amid the busy and tense atmosphere of rehearsals, Lahome's rugs provided a comfortable refuge for designers, models and their pets. Additionally, the show venue was adorned with a stunning wall of Lahome rugs, serving as a backdrop. Visitors were encouraged to take photos with the wall and share them on social media. The venue also included a rug crafting area, inviting visitors to participate in hands-on experiences like tufting. With the help of on-site staff, visitors created designs and took their creations home as souvenirs. They also contributed to a unique, commemorative tapestry of the brand's logo, adding personal touches inspired by French culture and architecture. In addition, Lahome's unique rugs are transformed into fashion accessories, brought to life by models in the streets of Paris. This fusion of art and fashion was captured by Chang Kai, director, artist, photographer and regular fashion week columnist. Her unique perspective and exceptional photography, combined with the models' high fashion sense, showcased Lahome's fashion allure, marking the beginning of Lahome's European fashion journey. Lahome is committed to creating stylish, affordable, high-quality washable rugs and home furnishings that inspire warm and inviting home environments. What sets Lahome rugs apart is their aesthetic design, ease of maintenance and friendliness for pets and children. Lahome's design team, in tune with popular trends and aesthetics, collaborates with top-notch designers and artists. This synergy results in products that embody diverse aesthetics and modern comfort, giving the brand a trusted reputation in the industry. The brand's rugs, designed for modern living, are machine washable, providing convenience and cost-effectiveness. In addition, they are soft, safe and environmentally friendly, providing a warm and soft touch, with a non-slip design for added safety. Made from plant fibers, Lahome rugs are free from harmful chemicals. Their fine craftsmanship and tight edges prevent shedding, making them perfect for homes with children and pets. About Lahome

Lahome is a home and lifestyle brand that aims to create quality, stylish and affordable washable rugs and home furniture that inspire warm and inviting home environments. The brand believes in promoting style and comfort for all. For more than ten years, Lahome has successfully produced high-quality carpets efficiently with its deep industrial experience and strong supply chain and won the appreciation of millions of families. The brand is now a top seller on Amazon, ranking in the top 3, and has received a lot of positive feedback from customers. For more details on Lahome products, please visit the brand's Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Lahome/page/A73C8660-5B7F-4818-9A48-636356D8F7CE?ref_=ast_bln;

Or visit their website: https://lahomedecor.com/;

or TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lahomerugs. Media contact

Harper

[email protected] SOURCE SHENZHEN LINGANG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

