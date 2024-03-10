“Not everyone has the funds and belongings needed for the prom”





AKRON For most girls, prom is one of the most exciting nights of their lives, but not everyone can always afford to go. However, for three decades, Altrusa International of Akron has been providing free dresses to girls in Northeast Ohio. “It’s a really great experience, especially for those of us who can’t find anything in person or in our sizes and we don’t have the money for it,” senior Mitzana Rosser said. Rosser went with her mother and aunt Crystal Rosser, who said it was a great experience seeing the young girls look like princesses while trying on dresses. All women could feel like they're part of the community, and they don't need to stay home and watch their friends dress up, go out, and they don't participate, Crystal said. The event is part of their annual Princess Night project, and this year would mark 30 years of the organization providing girls in Northeast Ohio with free dresses, jewelry, shoes and purses for their prom night. “It’s hard to describe how this makes us feel, just seeing their faces and the conversations we have with them,” said organizer Shelly Kendrick. “They are so happy that they are being given this opportunity, because otherwise they might not be able to go to prom.” More than 2,000 dresses were donated by the community and local stores. Neveah Wallace, 18, is counting down the days after finding her dream dress on Saturday. It was the style I wanted and was looking for but couldn't find it. I was so happy to have found it here, Wallace said. In addition to finishing his senior year, Wallace works part-time helping around the house; she said she wouldn't have been able to afford the dress she walked out in today if it hadn't been free. “Not everyone has the funds and stuff for prom, and a lot of people like to do it all. It's really nice that they gave us all of that for free,” Wallace said. The annual Princess Night Project has distributed 2,400 dresses over the years. We follow to the end Do you want us to continue following a story? Let us know.

