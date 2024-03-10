Elon University's First Fashion Club Promotes Education, Awareness and Inclusion

Phoenix Fashion is Elon University's premier fashion club whose mission is to educate others about the fashion industry, promote sustainability, create clothing, and showcase the clothing created.

Sophomore Brooke Gustafson started Phoenix Fashion to create an organization that can educate others about fashion and sustainability, while still being a place where people can feel good about themselves, regardless of their skills, knowledge fashion or their gender.

Although Gustafson is studying abroad and was unavailable for comment, Phoenix Fashion interim president Tia Wohl and club artistic director Elise Whitaker said the club still supports Gustafson's vision for the organization.

I think it's a great way to show all genres, all styles of fashion, because fashion is subjective, Wohl said. Anyone can be part of it. Many of our events include sewing workshops and fashion quizzes, but nothing is gendered.

Whitaker said Gustafson was able to create a welcoming environment for Phoenix Fashion members and all Elon students.

I really loved his passion for fashion, Whitaker said. I feel like I really belong when I come to Phoenix Fashion and I discovered my own artistic abilities.

Although it has only been a club for a semester, Phoenix Fashion has learned how to incorporate fashion on the Elons campus.

I run a magazine that created for the club, Whitaker said. We also try to showcase fashion trends here at Elon and integrate fashion as a whole into Elon's identity.

Phoenix Fashion also focused on creating brand recognition through social media.

We're focusing much of this semester on branding, getting our logo out there and posting on Instagram, Wohl said. Also stay consistent with posting and start collaborating with people.

The organization also organizes a wide variety of events.

We usually do a thrifting trip where we take people to Goodwill and just let them go crazy there, Wohl said. After the thrifting trips, Phoenix Fashion will host workshops to teach members how to recycle the clothing they have saved and at the end of the year the club will host a photo shoot for its magazine showcasing all the recycled clothing .

In the future, Whitacker said the club hopes to collaborate with other student organizations and campus resource groups for workshops and other events.

I will definitely work with the GLC in the future, Whitaker said. A lot of fashion trends we see come from underrepresented people, and we really want to collaborate with these people because it gives them a voice.

Wohl also said Phoenix Fashion plans to work with the Center for Race, Ethnicity and Diversity Education, Oaks Originals and Elon Sustainability.

One thing we do is our What Are You Wearing Wednesdays, where we go around campus and find students, and it doesn't matter what they're wearing, Wohl said.

In addition to fashion sustainability and education, Phoenix Fashion also aims to create an inclusive environment for everyone interested in fashion at Elon University through their social media and workshops.

“We want to see more collaborations happen and we want to increase the size of our board as our club continues to grow,” Wohl said. We also just want to have lots of workshops whether it's on sewing, makeup, photography, hairstyling, or what putting an outfit together looks like.

Phoenix Fashion holds meetings the first Tuesday of each month at McEwen 210 and the club can be followed on Instagram @phoenixfashionelon.