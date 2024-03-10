Fashion
Elon University's First Fashion Club Promotes Education, Awareness and Inclusion
Phoenix Fashion is Elon University's premier fashion club whose mission is to educate others about the fashion industry, promote sustainability, create clothing, and showcase the clothing created.
Sophomore Brooke Gustafson started Phoenix Fashion to create an organization that can educate others about fashion and sustainability, while still being a place where people can feel good about themselves, regardless of their skills, knowledge fashion or their gender.
Although Gustafson is studying abroad and was unavailable for comment, Phoenix Fashion interim president Tia Wohl and club artistic director Elise Whitaker said the club still supports Gustafson's vision for the organization.
I think it's a great way to show all genres, all styles of fashion, because fashion is subjective, Wohl said. Anyone can be part of it. Many of our events include sewing workshops and fashion quizzes, but nothing is gendered.
Whitaker said Gustafson was able to create a welcoming environment for Phoenix Fashion members and all Elon students.
I really loved his passion for fashion, Whitaker said. I feel like I really belong when I come to Phoenix Fashion and I discovered my own artistic abilities.
Although it has only been a club for a semester, Phoenix Fashion has learned how to incorporate fashion on the Elons campus.
I run a magazine that created for the club, Whitaker said. We also try to showcase fashion trends here at Elon and integrate fashion as a whole into Elon's identity.
Phoenix Fashion also focused on creating brand recognition through social media.
We're focusing much of this semester on branding, getting our logo out there and posting on Instagram, Wohl said. Also stay consistent with posting and start collaborating with people.
The organization also organizes a wide variety of events.
We usually do a thrifting trip where we take people to Goodwill and just let them go crazy there, Wohl said. After the thrifting trips, Phoenix Fashion will host workshops to teach members how to recycle the clothing they have saved and at the end of the year the club will host a photo shoot for its magazine showcasing all the recycled clothing .
In the future, Whitacker said the club hopes to collaborate with other student organizations and campus resource groups for workshops and other events.
I will definitely work with the GLC in the future, Whitaker said. A lot of fashion trends we see come from underrepresented people, and we really want to collaborate with these people because it gives them a voice.
Wohl also said Phoenix Fashion plans to work with the Center for Race, Ethnicity and Diversity Education, Oaks Originals and Elon Sustainability.
One thing we do is our What Are You Wearing Wednesdays, where we go around campus and find students, and it doesn't matter what they're wearing, Wohl said.
In addition to fashion sustainability and education, Phoenix Fashion also aims to create an inclusive environment for everyone interested in fashion at Elon University through their social media and workshops.
“We want to see more collaborations happen and we want to increase the size of our board as our club continues to grow,” Wohl said. We also just want to have lots of workshops whether it's on sewing, makeup, photography, hairstyling, or what putting an outfit together looks like.
Phoenix Fashion holds meetings the first Tuesday of each month at McEwen 210 and the club can be followed on Instagram @phoenixfashionelon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.elonnewsnetwork.com/article/2024/03/elon-universitys-first-fashion-club-promotes-education-awareness-inclusivity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Elon University's First Fashion Club Promotes Education, Awareness and Inclusion
- Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden's stutter
- Check out Jokowi's chances of wearing a Golkar jacket, here's what Airlangga said
- Israeli cybersecurity company shares tips to avoid cyberattacks
- Xi Jinping congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on his historic second term as President of Pakistan
- Boris Johnson's secret trip to Venezuela deemed 'not unnecessary' by Foreign Office
- As US rushes to build Gaza port, major challenges loom
- Driver pleads guilty to reduced charge in crash that killed actor Treat Williams
- Kansas Tennis wins Big 12 home opener over Iowa State | Sport
- Best Men's Fashion at the 2024 Oscars
- Imran Khan's party supporters arrested across Punjab province for protesting
- All about the Sela Tunnel, the world's longest two-lane tunnel inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Arunachal Pradesh,