Hofstra men's basketball faces UDel at CAA championships — The Hofstra Chronicle





The Hofstra University men's basketball team will take the floor at the 2024 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) tournament on Sunday, March 10, as the Pride take on the University of Delaware Blue Hens. Delaware, seeded No. 6 in the tournament, won a victory against the last-place Hampton University Pirates. Hofstra concluded the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the CAA, having won four of its last five games and eight of its last 10. During that stretch, CAA Player of the Year Tyler Thomas averaged 24.1 points per game, including a 34-point performance in a loss at Drexel University. Outside of Thomas, point guard Jaquan Carlos continues to be a steady hand for head coach Speedy Claxtons' team. Carlos facilitated all areas of the court throughout the season, leading the team in assists with 6.4 per game, good for 13th among all Division I players. Delaware might face a tougher path to reaching the CAA championship than the Pride, but the Blue Hens' dominant 30-point win over Hampton was the most points Delaware has scored in a game this season since February 3. Delaware's 80-point outing was highlighted by a hard-fought first-half performance, outscoring Hampton 51-16.c Guard Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the Blue Hens with 17 points in just 16 minutes of action, as Delaware dug deep into its bench after the game quickly got out of reach. Forward Jyare Davis, Delaware's leading scorer this season at 17.5 points per game, scored just nine points in the victory. Despite a slow start, Davis has been a double-double threat since opening day in November, totaling eight this season, most recently in the season finale at Stony Brook University with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Coming off the bench, guard Jalun Trent added 12 points and seven rebounds, up from his typical average of eight points and three rebounds. It may be win or go home for most teams in March, but for major conference tournaments across the country, the unlikelihood of securing an at-large tournament bid The NCAA offers an even greater approach to life or death for identical teams. . Hofstra and Delaware are no different. For Hofstra, this is the first step since 2001 to the Big Dance, a team serendipitously led by Claxton. Delaware's last NCAA appearance was in 2022. The announcement from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC, is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Photo courtesy of Hofstra Athletics/Matteo Bracco

