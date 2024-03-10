The most avant-garde hotels in the world





Discover the allure of elegant hospitality around the world, from the timeless charm of Parisian hotels to the elegant skyline of New York City. This curated list is your perfect guide to the hottest accommodations in Paris, New York and beyond. Gleneagles Townhouse Edinburgh Trendy visitors to Auld Reekie know there's only one place to stay: Gleneagles Townhouse, an urban offshoot of the Perthshire Hotel, occupying a former bank building. Dine on Scottish produce in the banking hall and work out behind the original foot-thick secure doors in the vaults (the cryotherapy chamber will prepare you for the coldest temperatures). End your evening with a whiskey at the rooftop bar, Lamplighters, which offers magnificent views of the city, before snuggling up in your extremely comfortable bed. HotelDesGrandsVoyagersParis Welcome to the capital's hotel scene when it opened on the Left Bank in the 6th arrondissement last fall, the sister hotel to the Hôtel Dames des Arts is a refreshing exercise in affordable luxury. Already a favorite of stylish fashion week attendees, the townhouse has an understated charm and intimate atmosphere; Diptyque products adorn the bathrooms, and those staying in the suites are treated to Pierre Herm macarons and a selection of vintage vinyl that can be played on the in-room record players. BulgariHotelLondon For a real taste of unabashed metropolitan glamour, stay at the Bulgari Hotel in Knightsbridge. Try Sette, London's first iteration of New York's iconic Scarpetta restaurants, serving perfect lobster tagliolini, then head to Nolita Social, the hotel's lively bar, open Thursday to Saturday evenings with live DJs. The resplendent spa, complete with a 25-metre Vicenza stone swimming pool, will be the ultimate panacea for your next headache. TheMarkHotelNew York Located between Central Park and Madison Avenue, this Manhattan establishment attracts a loyal clientele of celebrities, who can be seen walking around its elegant black and white striped marble floors. While not everyone will have access to the 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom penthouse, the hotel's suites are just as luxurious. Guests are spoiled for choice when it comes to dining options, including Caviar Kaspia (the baked potato topped with Royal Oscietra caviar is a must) and the elegant outpost of Jean-Georges Vongerichtens. LeBristolParis Famous for its starring role in the film Midnight in Paris, Le Bristol is a 199-year-old icon of Rue du Faubourg. Start the day with a dip in the sixth-floor pool overlooking the rooftops and end it with macaroni, black truffle and foie gras at Epicure, Eric Frechon's three-star Michelin restaurant. It's also a haven for pampered dogs, who are welcomed with open arms despite the august presence of the resident cat, Socrates. THE GANSEVOORT NEW YORK This 186-room hotel has quickly become a New York classic and the epitome of cool. Location is key here: It's just a few blocks from the High Line and the Whitney Museum of American Art, and floor-to-ceiling windows make the most of the view of the nearby Hudson River. Its on-site American bistro and bar, Chester, is a favorite of Meatpacking locals, who come for brunch or after-work drinks when it's bursting with creative energy. This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar UK, March 2024. Also read: Dive into these curated menus for a comforting dining experience Also read: 15 must-see experiences in Copenhagen for food and design enthusiasts

