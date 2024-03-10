The Devil in a Blue Dress arrives in bookstores





TEHRAN- The Persian translation of the 1990 badass detective novel, The Devil in a Blue Dress, written by American author Walter Mosley, has been released in bookstores across Iran. Translated by Roxana Sanamyar, the book was published by Elmi Farhangi Publications, IRNA reported. Mosley's first published book, the text centers on the main character, Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins, and his transformation from day laborer to detective. This is a defining novel in Mosley's bestselling Easy Rawlins mystery series. Set in the late 1940s in the African-American community of Watts, Los Angeles, the film follows Easy Rawlins, a black veteran who has just been laid off from his job at a defense factory. One day, when he is wondering how he will be able to pay off his mortgage, a white man offers him a nice sum of money if he will simply locate Miss Daphne Monet, a blonde beauty known for frequenting black jazz clubs. The novel is an important contribution to African American and ethnic detective fiction in that it focuses on a black protagonist who plays the role of detective, but by the end of the series it has transformed both the profession and the identity that often accompanies it. it is his. Of particular note is Easy's use of African-American English and the emergence of the Voice (an inner voice that advises Easy during particularly stressful or dangerous situations). Scholars of ethnic detective fiction have explored these qualities through gender studies and approaches to gender identity. First published in 1990, Devil in a Blue Dress won the 1991 Shamus Award in the category of Best First PI Novel. The novel was adapted into a film of the same name in 1995, starring Denzel Washington as Easy Rawlins, as well as Jennifer Beals, Tom Sizemore, Maury Chaykin and Don Cheadle. Walter Mosley, 72, is the author of numerous works, ranging from literary fiction to science fiction to a young adult novel to political monographs. His short fiction has been widely published, and his nonfiction has appeared in The New York Times Magazine and The Nation, among other publications. Mosley is the recipient of numerous awards, including an O. Henry Award, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award, a Grammy, and the PEN Americas Lifetime Achievement Award. SS/SAB

