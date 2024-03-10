Owls get revenge on Memphis Tigers in 92-84 win – UNIVERSITY PRESS

The Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls (24-7, 14-4 AAC) got their revenge on the University of Memphis Tigers (22-9, 11-7 AAC) with a 92-84 victory in the Owls' regular season finale. With the win, FAU clinches the No. 2 seed and a double bye, needing to play just three games in three days to win the American Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament against four or five.

After losing against Memphis in their season opener on February 25, the Owls responded by winning their final three games of the season and remaining undefeated through March since the 2022 season.

As a coach, you hope you build and build instead of adding, then taking a step back, then building and taking a step back, FAU head coach Dusty May said. We like where we are right now. We feel the pulse of our locker room, the synergy of our team. Were going [to play] at neutral sites, and there's no reason we can't be extremely confident that we'll play well at any neutral site we have after Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Not only was it the regular season finale, but it was also senior day at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Bryan Greenlee, Brandon Weatherspoon and Jalen Gaffney were able to pull out a win in their final home game at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

Greenlee had arguably his best game of the season, scoring 21 points and hitting five of six three-pointers as well as all four free throws at the end of the game to secure the victory for the Owls. After going through a shooting slump, scoring zero points in five of the last seven games, Greenlee was able to bounce back and tie the team's scoring record.

This is probably one of [the most meaningful games of my career] just because I will remember it forever. My last game here at the Elly, at the Burrow, with my guys and my brothers and my family here to watch me, and obviously I had a great performance, Greenlee said.

Gaffney and Weatherspoon also contributed 15 points, while making plays that changed the momentum of the game.

Memphis was first on the board and held the lead for the first 10 minutes of the game. Although FAU was able to tie it up along the way, the Tigers had a bucket in response each time.

The tide would not change for the Owls until Vladislav Goldin decided to take matters into his own hands and score the next six FAU points, giving them a lead with 7:04 on the clock in the first half.

The lead stayed with FAU for the remainder of the game, although for the first half it was a small lead, never exceeding six.

In the second half, FAU continued to score points, taking a 10-point lead after Nick Boyd found Alijah Martin in transition for a lob-dunk that gave the home crowd energy that fueled the players.

I hope we see [FAU] in a neutral site match because the crowd gave them a huge boost. Memphis forward Jayden Hardaway said. I'm just going to pay tribute to their audience. It was hard for us to get organized today because our coaches saw the adjustments we could make and we couldn't hear our coaches from the sidelines today.

Although Memphis was able to cut FAU's larger lead from 14 to six with 38 seconds left, the Owls managed to protect the ball and run the clock out until it had zeros.

Memphis forward David Jones shared with the press after Memphis beat FAU in their first game this season that Jayden Hardaway and Malcolm Dandridge, the Tigers who were on the team last year when FAU beat them in the first round of the NCAA tournament, said FAU wasn't like that to try to hype the team.

After today's loss, Jayden said that it was all respect between the Tigers and the Owls, and that it was only said because they like to talk a little trash, something that even his father, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway, said. quoted Before.

In the post-match press, Penny was keen to reassure that those were not her words.

I never said that and I don't think they mean it that way. “I think they were trying to give each other confidence, like everyone thinks this team is going to beat us because they went to the Final Four last year and their whole team is back,” said Hardaway. For me, there will never be any lack of respect from my guys. We know how tough this team is and we have a lot of respect for this team. Young people, that's how they get excited and there's nothing wrong with that, because FAU knows they talk too. It's just part of the competition.

FAU has a six-day break before playing in the AAC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m. The Owls will face the winner of Game 5 between the No. 10 seed and the No. 27 seed. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

