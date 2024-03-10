Fashion
Ellie Goulding flaunts great legs in oversized blazer dress as she parties the night away in Los Angeles
She recently returned from vacation in Costa Rica.
And Ellie Goulding showed off her tanned complexion as she enjoyed a night out at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Friday.
The singer, 37, was a vision of beauty in an emerald green blazer dress that showed off her tanned and toned pins.
She topped the look off with a pair of statement stiletto heels and added sparkle with a sparkling diamond earring.
Ellie has had a busy few weeks, performing at the BRIT Awards after returning from her holiday in Central America.
During the trip, she was photographed with handsome surf instructor Armando Pereza after announcing her separation from husband Caspar Jopling.
Last week, Ellie shared a clip frolicking in the sea in Costa Rica.
The singer was enjoying a refreshing bath at sunrise in the video shared to her TikTok as she documented her trip.
Ellie frolicked on the beach, sharing kisses and cuddles with the sun-kissed hunk, proving her four-year marriage to husband Caspar, 31, was over after months of speculation.
In a statement, Ellie and the art dealer finally addressed their split with friends of the couple telling MailOnline that she had “moved away some time ago”.
Ellie looked smitten with surf teacher Armando on holiday, just days after confirming her marital split.
The trip to Costa Rica is his second this year. Ellie reportedly met her new love during a previous vacation in January.
The sunny surf instructor seen paddling with Ellie is known as Tio to her friends and promises to be a patient teacher and help students “read the sea” as long as they are “patient » and “respect his power”.
During the trip to Costa Rica, she was photographed getting cozy with handsome surf instructor Armando Pereza after announcing her split from husband Caspar Jopling.
He's been surfing the same part of the Pacific Ocean since he was a child, after his parents moved to the resort town of Playa Hermosa, near the border with Nicaragua.
“I’ve been surfing since I was a kid. The waves of Playa Hermosa are my home and I am a very good host,” he wrote on his website.
And in addition to being a master of his craft, including his signature “attack from behind” move, the handsome instructor enjoys great success with his students.
Pictured without her wedding ring, Ellie was seen as Armando wrapped his arms around her waist as they kissed in the sea last week.
In June, the Costa Rican surfer took Shakira for a lesson while the hitmaker was on vacation in her home country.
Ellie and her ex-art dealer Caspar are said to have lived separate lives for at least six months, despite their efforts to patch things up for the sake of their two-year-old son Arthur.
Ellie and Caspar are set to divorce after confirming the end of their four-year marriage after exhausting all possibilities (photo from June 2023; Ellie is seen without her ring)
