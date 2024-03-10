New school reaches deal with university workers after strike





After months of negotiations and a three-day strike, New School university students have reached a tentative agreement with the university for a successor contract. Pending ratification, the agreement would give the university's college students, who are members of ACT-UAW Local 7902, across-the-board raises of between 24 percent and 31 percent, and healthcare coverage of 80 percent health would be ensured for all graduates. workers. In July, the university reportedly proposed a 6 percent across-the-board increase in the first year, then a 3.5 percent increase over the next five years. The union then proposed an increase of 40 percent, then 13.5 percent over the next two years. The contract would also secure some firsts, including the first codification in a U.S. labor agreement on protecting trans and reproductive rights. It would also require the New School’s first child care fund for parents and families in the university community. In a statement released Saturday by union representatives, organizers said the university “falls far behind in terms of graduate worker employment standards compared to similar higher education institutions, and this agreement goes a long way toward improving “unity of workers”. However, the proposed contract is far from what union representatives negotiated last summer. Asked for comment Saturday, a New School spokesperson referred to a message from the university's vice president of human resources, Sonya Williams. “We are pleased to announce that UNE-UAW Local 7902, which represents our university students, and the New School have reached a tentative collective agreement. This is a solid and fair three-year contract. The union has called off the strike and all university classes will resume as planned with immediate effect. The statement continued: “Union leaders will recommend this agreement to their members, and it will now be submitted to union members for a ratification vote. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the members of the union and university bargaining teams for their dedication and tireless work. Now, together, we can resume our mission to teach, learn, create, and support our students. In total, Local 7902, founded in 2002, represents more than 5,000 part-time and adjunct faculty, student educators and health care workers and is comprised of four units: New York University Adjuncts, Faculty The New School's part-time, student employees. among New School and New School student health service employees. Union officials said the recent strike “would not have been possible without the many New SWU members who went on strike in solidarity and joined their fellow students on the picket line.” Dozens of NewSWU members have joined Local 3902 in hopes that unity will “soon” be recognized at the New School, adding that “union workers look forward to building a fair, safe and healthy workplace for all members of the university community. Organized labor has been revived in the United States under the Biden administration and has been restored to levels that were last present in the 1960s. One of the most unexpected unionizing efforts occurred recently in Dartmouth University, where the men's basketball team voted to unionize. In announcing the tentative agreement with the New School, Local 3902 cited other “union victories” in higher education, particularly contract faculty at New York University, including faculty deputy of the ACT-UAW. Local 3902 said, “As employment at institutions of higher education becomes increasingly precarious and neoliberal university administrations choose to funnel tuition dollars into bloated bureaucracies instead of pay faculty and staff fairly, unions step in to maintain the standards and values ​​that universities once had. confirmed. » A media request seeking additional comment that was sent Saturday to ACT-UAW President Zoe Carey and a union spokesperson had not been responded to as of Sunday afternoon.

