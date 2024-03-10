Best fashion and celebrity moments

Let's face it now: we haven't seen every Oscar-nominated movie. And we don't need it. We are here for the fashion. Some of us are watching from the LA red carpet in our finest tuxedos and dresses, and some of us might be like you: we're in our comfy sweats on our comfy couches.

We share the best looks from the red carpet, our favorite style, and how the named stars delight their moms (we don't judge moms!)

We're here for elegant dresses and the most fashion-forward looks. We hope there will be! We love fashion risk, whether you like it or not, you have to respect it.

Vanessa Hudgens' Baby Bump Steals the Show on the Red Carpet

A first surprise on the red carpet? Favorite Red Carpet Host Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang showing off her baby bump. (Congratulations!) She hosts the Oscars Red Carpet Show with Julianne Hough

How to Watch the Oscars Red Carpet

Our favorite way comes from the red carpet itself. Lucky for us, Ralphie Aversa is there in his tuxedo, with Sandy Hooper in her ever-adorable, gorgeous embellished column dress.

And our Bryan Alexander and Patrick Ryan look dapper in their tuxedos. And Charlie Trepany looks great in his black suit (check out that tie!). Bryan's tuxedo has been in heavy rotation this year as he attended the Globes, Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards. (That cost per wear, it's a girl's calculation to justify a splurge, is going down, Bryan!)

But alas, we are also you, and you are us. Or something like that, we're commoners and we watch streaming.

E! has scheduled a full day of Oscars coverage, starting with “E! Oscars Brunch” at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and the red carpet show “Live from E!: The Oscars” at 4 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT. The ABC pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough, will lead into the live awards presentation.

More men in brooches

Simu Liu and his date made a classic black and white look as regal as ever, shirtless in a jacket closed with a brooch, a trend we saw on Jeremy Allen White at SAG, on her right hip and her in a milky strapless dress that included a sort of side fin on her left hip. Their looks together, for the most part, balanced each other. And his alone played with the confidence of his character Ken #2.

Rita Moreno brought back her ruffles

Rita Moreno walked the red carpet and arrived with her daughter in a floor-length dress that was both playful and glamorous. In head-to-toe black, Moreno worked a slim sheath that was accented with a plume of fun black flowers around her neck, which ultimately trailed down her right side, accentuating a thigh-high slit on her side right. She finished the look with full-length black gloves and wowed the paparazzi with a few moves, as if to show that she's done this before.

It was also like a tribute to Chita Rivera.

Is Mario Lopez getting old?

He played it straight and sleek in a classic black tuxedo, bringing his dimples as his go-to accessory. But in reality, it's a time capsule.

Liza Koshy stumbles on the red carpet

Liza Koshy stunned on the red carpet in a dress with a tight bodice and flared bottom. Her sky-high heels might have contributed to that. But, she brushed it off by telling the team of gasping photographers that I had insured my ankle, so everything was fine. It's a write-off.

Jamie Lee Curtis proves you can't go wrong with basic black

Sometimes you just need to find a basic black dress and wear it all the time. OK, Jamie Lee Curtis probably never wore this. But when you look this good, you should wear it again!

Brittany Snow glows yellow

And Brittany Snow was perfectly bejeweled in a strapless canary dress that was only accented by a chunky lavender and gold necklace. It didn't take much effort to highlight her crystal blue eyes.

It also reminds us of these gorgeous yellow looks from Reese Witherspoon at past awards ceremonies.

Julianne Hough impresses in a jumpsuit, not a dress

Julianne Hough took this West Coast wide-leg look to the next, most fashionable level with a strapless sweater that consisted mostly of exaggerated, high-waisted wide-leg pants and a tiny gold sequin top. The pants were amazing and obviously had pockets which was the best, and the balance between the two elements, although unbalanced, was perfect. I wonder what shoes she wore?

The cutest grannies so far

And the cutest grandmas on the red carpet are unofficially (because it's early, but they'll be hard to beat) “Nai Nai and Wai Po.” Both are from a Disney film celebrating their friendship, shot by the couple's grandson. Chang Li Hua and Yi Yan Fuei arrived on the carpet, excited and greeting everyone, wearing beautiful floral pantsuits in bright colors and dark shades. But they could have worn anything and probably still looked just as cute.

First on the red carpet

DJ Kiss was the first star to arrive on the red carpet, which is no pressure at all, right? She immediately made her mark in a dramatic one-shoulder metallic dress, high and floor-length, made from a fabric that has to be touched to be understood. It looked light, like those survival blankets that adventurers use in the backcountry. But who really knows. Either way, it was a pretty sparkling start to the evening.

What are the best Oscars dresses of 2023?

We knew you Googled this before joining us. And if not, we've got you.

Our own Erin Jensen (who's watching the South by Southwest Oscars tonight) picked out her favorite Oscar dresses from last year, which landed Lady Gaga and Michelle Yeoh on the list.

We love the mix of textures. Music for “American Fiction”

Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” mixed fabrics and textures in an unexpected but truly intriguing Cristian Siriano way. And honestly, instead of being shocking like it sounds, it could be playful and fun and just in time for spring, mixing pastels and light fabrics with black leather and gloves over the elbow. The flowers on her necklace kept the look light, feminine, and fun.

Ruffled skirts and dresses seem to be a mini trend on the red carpet at least today, which could be a foreshadowing of mainstream trends to come for the rest of us. From mid-length skirts reminiscent of private school uniforms to mixed fabrics and dresses ranging from corset to ruffled waist to sheath. This could be something to watch out for in the coming months.

Will the Oscars red carpet be red?

Yes, the Academy abandoned the champagne carpet they debuted in 2023 with mediocre results.

Jimmy Kimmel introduced the rug to great fanfare last year, calling it beautiful.

We felt good about it all.

Gadgets aside, the champagne mat looked a little dirty. The white dresses that were so popular last year have faded and it has us a little stressed thinking: it's raining, take off your shoes! But who told Angela Bassett or Cate Blanchett to take off her shoes? Not us.

The Oscar carpet has now been iconic red since the 33rd Academy Awards, hosted by Bob Hope in 1961.

Let's take a moment to appreciate tradition and red carpets.