Fashion
Best fashion and celebrity moments
Let's face it now: we haven't seen every Oscar-nominated movie. And we don't need it. We are here for the fashion. Some of us are watching from the LA red carpet in our finest tuxedos and dresses, and some of us might be like you: we're in our comfy sweats on our comfy couches.
We share the best looks from the red carpet, our favorite style, and how the named stars delight their moms (we don't judge moms!)
We're here for elegant dresses and the most fashion-forward looks. We hope there will be! We love fashion risk, whether you like it or not, you have to respect it.
Vanessa Hudgens' Baby Bump Steals the Show on the Red Carpet
A first surprise on the red carpet? Favorite Red Carpet Host Vanessa Hudgens in Vera Wang showing off her baby bump. (Congratulations!) She hosts the Oscars Red Carpet Show with Julianne Hough
How to Watch the Oscars Red Carpet
Our favorite way comes from the red carpet itself. Lucky for us, Ralphie Aversa is there in his tuxedo, with Sandy Hooper in her ever-adorable, gorgeous embellished column dress.
And our Bryan Alexander and Patrick Ryan look dapper in their tuxedos. And Charlie Trepany looks great in his black suit (check out that tie!). Bryan's tuxedo has been in heavy rotation this year as he attended the Globes, Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards. (That cost per wear, it's a girl's calculation to justify a splurge, is going down, Bryan!)
But alas, we are also you, and you are us. Or something like that, we're commoners and we watch streaming.
E! has scheduled a full day of Oscars coverage, starting with “E! Oscars Brunch” at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and the red carpet show “Live from E!: The Oscars” at 4 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT. The ABC pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough, will lead into the live awards presentation.
More men in brooches
Simu Liu and his date made a classic black and white look as regal as ever, shirtless in a jacket closed with a brooch, a trend we saw on Jeremy Allen White at SAG, on her right hip and her in a milky strapless dress that included a sort of side fin on her left hip. Their looks together, for the most part, balanced each other. And his alone played with the confidence of his character Ken #2.
Rita Moreno brought back her ruffles
Rita Moreno walked the red carpet and arrived with her daughter in a floor-length dress that was both playful and glamorous. In head-to-toe black, Moreno worked a slim sheath that was accented with a plume of fun black flowers around her neck, which ultimately trailed down her right side, accentuating a thigh-high slit on her side right. She finished the look with full-length black gloves and wowed the paparazzi with a few moves, as if to show that she's done this before.
It was also like a tribute to Chita Rivera.
Is Mario Lopez getting old?
He played it straight and sleek in a classic black tuxedo, bringing his dimples as his go-to accessory. But in reality, it's a time capsule.
Liza Koshy stumbles on the red carpet
Liza Koshy stunned on the red carpet in a dress with a tight bodice and flared bottom. Her sky-high heels might have contributed to that. But, she brushed it off by telling the team of gasping photographers that I had insured my ankle, so everything was fine. It's a write-off.
Jamie Lee Curtis proves you can't go wrong with basic black
Sometimes you just need to find a basic black dress and wear it all the time. OK, Jamie Lee Curtis probably never wore this. But when you look this good, you should wear it again!
Brittany Snow glows yellow
And Brittany Snow was perfectly bejeweled in a strapless canary dress that was only accented by a chunky lavender and gold necklace. It didn't take much effort to highlight her crystal blue eyes.
It also reminds us of these gorgeous yellow looks from Reese Witherspoon at past awards ceremonies.
Julianne Hough impresses in a jumpsuit, not a dress
Julianne Hough took this West Coast wide-leg look to the next, most fashionable level with a strapless sweater that consisted mostly of exaggerated, high-waisted wide-leg pants and a tiny gold sequin top. The pants were amazing and obviously had pockets which was the best, and the balance between the two elements, although unbalanced, was perfect. I wonder what shoes she wore?
The cutest grannies so far
And the cutest grandmas on the red carpet are unofficially (because it's early, but they'll be hard to beat) “Nai Nai and Wai Po.” Both are from a Disney film celebrating their friendship, shot by the couple's grandson. Chang Li Hua and Yi Yan Fuei arrived on the carpet, excited and greeting everyone, wearing beautiful floral pantsuits in bright colors and dark shades. But they could have worn anything and probably still looked just as cute.
First on the red carpet
DJ Kiss was the first star to arrive on the red carpet, which is no pressure at all, right? She immediately made her mark in a dramatic one-shoulder metallic dress, high and floor-length, made from a fabric that has to be touched to be understood. It looked light, like those survival blankets that adventurers use in the backcountry. But who really knows. Either way, it was a pretty sparkling start to the evening.
What are the best Oscars dresses of 2023?
We knew you Googled this before joining us. And if not, we've got you.
Our own Erin Jensen (who's watching the South by Southwest Oscars tonight) picked out her favorite Oscar dresses from last year, which landed Lady Gaga and Michelle Yeoh on the list.
We love the mix of textures. Music for “American Fiction”
Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” mixed fabrics and textures in an unexpected but truly intriguing Cristian Siriano way. And honestly, instead of being shocking like it sounds, it could be playful and fun and just in time for spring, mixing pastels and light fabrics with black leather and gloves over the elbow. The flowers on her necklace kept the look light, feminine, and fun.
Ruffled skirts and dresses seem to be a mini trend on the red carpet at least today, which could be a foreshadowing of mainstream trends to come for the rest of us. From mid-length skirts reminiscent of private school uniforms to mixed fabrics and dresses ranging from corset to ruffled waist to sheath. This could be something to watch out for in the coming months.
Will the Oscars red carpet be red?
Yes, the Academy abandoned the champagne carpet they debuted in 2023 with mediocre results.
Jimmy Kimmel introduced the rug to great fanfare last year, calling it beautiful.
We felt good about it all.
Gadgets aside, the champagne mat looked a little dirty. The white dresses that were so popular last year have faded and it has us a little stressed thinking: it's raining, take off your shoes! But who told Angela Bassett or Cate Blanchett to take off her shoes? Not us.
The Oscar carpet has now been iconic red since the 33rd Academy Awards, hosted by Bob Hope in 1961.
Let's take a moment to appreciate tradition and red carpets.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2024/03/10/oscars-red-carpet-2024-live-coverage/72851816007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Best fashion and celebrity moments
- Where and how to watch in the UK
- Robin Campillo's evocative memory piece
- 'Test cricket is difficult, you need…': Rahul Dravid on young players after 4-1 win over England | Cricket news
- [Webinar] Innovate, automate, and grow with AI
- The skier falls into the hidden waterfall
- Men with mental disorders are more likely to vape: study
- The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 for their first win of the season
- Trump mocks Biden's stutter, vilifies migrants in Georgia speech
- The panel, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to appoint new election commissioners by March 15.
- I tried the Hollywood facial that makes Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy glow during awards season.
- New school reaches deal with university workers after strike