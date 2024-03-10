Fashion
Oscars 2024 Red Carpet: See All the Fashion and Celebrity Arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards
ANGELS — It's Oscar Sunday and Hollywood's biggest stars are hitting the red carpet in style for the 96th Academy Awards.
PHOTOS: See all the fashion from the 2024 Oscars red carpet
Clara Wong, left, and Paul Giamatti arrive at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Rita Moreno wore a big smile and a statement black dress, and Brittany Snow was dressed in bright yellow for Hollywood's biggest night with a show of red, black and metallics.
Moreno, 92, waved to photographers as she showed off her Badgley Mischka look. Snow put on a refreshing show of color in a sparkly strapless custom Monot dress paired with a statement choker.
Lavender had a moment on a few. And the cast of “Godzilla Minus One” arrived with toy monsters.
Many men stuck to black in tuxedos and other looks, including awards season fashion star Colman Domingo in a double-breasted tuxedo look, a custom Louis Vuitton, paired with western boots. “I wanted to shine like a diamond,” he told E! “I’m having a good time.”
PHOTOS: Awards season fashion from this year's top nominees
Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
And there was a predictable shower of glitter for the women. White and off-white looks are also represented. There was also plenty of black for the women, including a custom Schiaparelli for Sandra Hller with elongated shoulders and a perfect fit.
Erika Alexander of “American Fiction” wore a white strapless dress with a black skirt trimmed in pastel tulle. The designer, Christian Siriano, said it was made in a miraculous four days.
Cox, who worked the carpet for E!, was the epitome of old Hollywood glamor in a low-cut black and gold hourglass look, her hair piled high as she rocked a feather-light neck piece that trailed behind. His look is vintage Mugler.
Scott George, a member of the Osage Nation and the first Native person to receive an Academy Award nomination for best original song, was among the first to arrive, wearing a gray look trimmed with green and purple, his tie matching colors.
A few little cuties from the nominated shorts were excited to walk. Porch Brinker from “The Last Repair Shop” was a soft, ethereal blue, and Juliet Donenfeld from “Red, White and Blue” looked like a grown-up in a sparkly strapless dress.
Red, an “IT” color of awards season, garnered some early enthusiasts as arrivals heated up. Some walking on the carpet wore red pins supporting a cease-fire in Gaza.
Red carpet star Issa Rae stunned in deep, plunging green. The top sparkled with sequins.
“I wear green for luck,” she said. “I wanted to feel old Hollywood.”
PHOTOS: Looks from the 2023 Oscars red carpet
Rihanna arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gabrielle Union wore another stunner, a strong silver embellished look by Carolina Herrera that offered an armor vibe.
“I feel myself,” Union said.
Among the risk takers? Charlotte Kemp Muhl, who walked with Sean Ono Lennon in a backless, almost sideless black dress.
Among the men who opted not to wear black was Taylor Zakhar Perez in powder blue. Simu Liu from “Barbie” brought the Kenergy. He sported a black Fendi look with a wrap jacket closed with a brooch.
“It’s a fun situation and I like pins,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
It's Oscar Sunday! The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than in previous years.
The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary.”
Once all the prizes have been distributed, it's time to party! Watch “On the Red Carpet: After the Awards” for a look at the night's most glamorous parties.
Monday is the best after party in America! “Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars” airs live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 9 a.m. ET.
