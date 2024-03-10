Oscars red carpet: best dressed at the 2024 Oscars





After a champagne-colored carpet caused shockwaves in Hollywood, the Oscars carpet is back to red this year. The 96th Academy Awards will offer plenty of fashion moments. Look no further than the leading actresses nominated for notable looks. Lily Gladstone, who could become the first Native American to win in this category, has supported indigenous designers and given a nod to her heritage with her sartorial choices throughout awards season. Carey Mulligan, a true red carpet maestro, is the epitome of timeless elegance. Her simple, sculptural dresses enhance every rug she walks on. Emma Stone opted for stunning fitted dresses with lots of embellishments. The field of supporting actresses is also full of fashion enthusiasts. Emily Blunt hasn't missed a beat this awards season with glamorous, fashion-forward looks. Danielle Brooks, meanwhile, was a standout in her voluminous tulle dresses (often purple). DaVine Joy Randolph was another red carpet favorite with shapewear dresses. However, all eyes will likely be on Margot Robbie, who dominated the red carpet with Barbiecore looks true to her character in the Barbie movie. Zendaya, who is presenting tonight, is sure to knock it out of the park, having ruled the Dune: Part Two press tour last month with futuristic, risk-taking numbers (not to mention past Oscar-winning looks). But don't count out the men for stunning ensembles. Colman Domingo, Ryan Gosling, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan and Charles Melton are among the actors who ditched traditional black tuxedos for more daring outfits. Here are all the looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet, updated live. Lupita Ngongo Lupita Nyongo shines in Armani Private. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Emma Pierre Emma Stone steals the show in a mint sorbet and shell print Louis Vuitton column dress with a giant peplum. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads in a Birth of Venus-inspired Dior Haute Couture dress. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Kirsten Dunst Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons look stunning on the red carpet. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) Colman Domingo Red carpet king Colman Domingo wears custom Louis Vuitton. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Billie Eilish Billie Eilish is on the Chanel brand. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Ke Huy Quan Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan rocks Giorgio Armani. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) Hailee Steinfeld Hailee Steinfeld is the moment. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) David Alan Grier and Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim David Alan Grier brings his daughter Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim to the Oscars. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Power couple Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen arrive at the Oscars. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore walked the red carpet in style. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Matt Bomer Matt Bomer looks dapper in a dark purple Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Issa Rae Issa Rae is Fashion Barbie tonight. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Taylor Zakhar Pérez Red, White and Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar stays true to the colors of his films. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu Simu Liu (in Fendi) and Allison Hsu share a laugh on the red carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Justine Triet The director of Anatomy of an Autumn, Justine Triet, wears a pinstriped suit decorated with jewels. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade Gabrielle Union (in Carolina Herrera) and Dwayne Wade look like red carpet royalty. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Eva Longoria Eva Longoria looks breathtaking in a black velvet Tamara Ralph strapless dress. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Team Godzilla Minus One Team Godzilla Minus One of Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya and Tatsuji Nojima are bringing Godzilla toys to the Oscars. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Marlee Mattlin Marlee Matlin wears a custom Rodarte dress that pays homage to the purple dress she wore when she won an Oscar in 1987. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Rita Moreno Rita Moreno makes a remarkable entrance. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis is back in black. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) The Nai Nai & Wi P team Sean Wang, Chang Li Hua, Sam Davis and Yi Yan Fuei, director, producer and subjects of the documentary short Nai Nai & Wi P, arrive at the Oscars. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) The Last Repair Workshop team Last Repair Shop directors and stars Ben Proudfoot, left, Porche Brinker, Ismerai Calcaneo and Kris Bowers arrive at the Oscars. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Lea Lewis Leah Lewis wows in a sculptural pink dress. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) Nikki Bella WWE alum Nikki Bella wears a feathered dress. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Diane Warren Fifteen-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren lights the fire outside. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times) Jacqueline Stewart Academy Museum President Jacqueline Stewart wears a black headpiece to the Oscars. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Lisa Koshy Liza Koshy looks lovely in red after falling on the carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Julianne Hough Julianne Hough goes wild in an extremely loose jumpsuit. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Erika Alexandre American fictional actress Erika Alexander dazzles Christian Siriano during her first appearance on the Oscars red carpet. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Brittany Snow Brittany Snow is a ray of sunshine on the Oscars red carpet. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times) Tiffany Smith Actress Tiffany Smith shows off her spectacular pleated dress. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens debuts her baby bump while co-hosting ABC's Countdown to the Oscars: on the red carpet live! (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) Members of the Osage Nation Members of the Osage Nation arrive on the Oscars red carpet. Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, up for Best Picture tonight, tells the shocking story of the Osage murders of the 1920s. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

