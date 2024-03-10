The best dresses and fashion looks

Connect with us

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

A look made for the carpet.
Photo: Variety via Getty Images

It's time for a finale barbie look from nominated producer Margot Robbie, because goodbye to the Oscars red carpet, vomit beige is finally here. It's time to see if life in plastic (or silk or velvet) is really fantastic as all the stars show off their outfits as they head to the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. This will also be the final showdown with Barbenheimer with the cast and crew of Oppenheimer tops the list of nominees and expect RDJ, Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy to pair their black tuxedos with a winning smile. But of course, many other celebrities are expected to appear in court. The anatomy of a fall dog! the carpet of Oscar presenters like Zendaya whose dress you know will stun, the nominees, and more. Now, let's take a look at who has the looks of the evening by the dozen and who is just Ken.

Dwayne Johnson.
Photo: Getty Images

Lupita Ngongo.
Photo: Getty Images

Danielle Brooks.
Photo: Getty Images

Emma Pierre.
Photo: WireImage

Ke Huy Quan.
Photo: Getty Images

Colman Domingo.
Photo: Getty Images

Issa Rae.
Photo: Getty Images

Sandra Huller.
Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis.
Photo: Getty Images

Rita Moreno.
Photo: Getty Images

Marlee Mattlin.
Photo: Getty Images

America Ferrera.
Photo: Getty Images

Dominique Sessa.
Photo: Getty Images

(From left) Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya and Tatsuji Nojima.
Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish.
Photo: Getty Images

Nazrin Choudhury.
Photo: Getty Images

Laverne Cox.
Photo: Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens.
Photo: WireImage

Amélie Dimoldenberg.
Photo: Variety via Getty Images

Erika Alexandre.
Photo: Getty Images

Mamoudou Athie.
Photo: Getty Images

Brittany Snow.
Photo: Getty Images

Julianne Hough.
Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Pérez.
Photo: Getty Images

Lea Lewis.
Photo: Getty Images

Quannah Chasinghorse.
Photo: Getty Images

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
Photo: Getty Images

Keith David.
Photo: Getty Images

Jack Quaid.
Photo: Getty Images

Mario Lopez.
Photo: Getty Images

Christian Friedel.
Photo: Getty Images

Diane Warren.
Photo: Variety via Getty Images

Jean Magaro.
Photo: Getty Images

Téo Yoo.
Photo: Getty Images

Amber middle dogs.
Photo: Getty Images

Celine Song.
Photo: WireImage

Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl.
Photo: Getty Images

Cord Jefferson and guest.
Photo: Getty Images

Eugene Lee Yang.
Photo: Getty Images

Ludwig Gransson.
Photo: WireImage

Eva Longoria.
Photo: Getty Images

Andrea Riseborough.
Photo: Getty Images

Matt Bomer.
Photo: Getty Images

Andrea Bocelli.
Photo: WireImage

Marc Ronson.
Photo: Getty Images

BrendanFraser.
Photo: Getty Images

Ramy Youssef.
Photo: Getty Images

Justine Triet.
Photo: Getty Images

(Left to right) Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.
Photo: WireImage

Kingsley Ben-Adir.
Photo: Getty Images

(L to R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade.
Photo: Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld.
Photo: Getty Images

Simu Liu.
Photo: WireImage

Paul Giamatti.
Photo: Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright.
Photo: Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo.
Photo: Getty Images

Fran Drescher.
Photo: Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy.
Photo: Getty Images

Dear friend.
Photo: Getty Images

Jodie Foster.
Photo: Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown.
Photo: Getty Images

Lena Waithe.
Photo: Getty Images

Willem Dafoé.
Photo: Getty Images

