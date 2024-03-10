The Best Dressed Men Who Broke the Rules





Amid all the glamor that leading ladies have brought to the red carpet, it can be easy to forget that the men of Hollywood also bring their style to perfection. At InStyle, we believe that no seam should fall through the cracks, whether or not there are yards of tulle involved. With that in mind, we're paying special attention to actors like Colman Domingo, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Simu Liu who stood out on the Oscars red carpet in impeccably cut tuxedos and sleek suits with plenty of jewelry and bold hues. Ahead, admire the leading men of the moment who not only gave their best on the Oscars red carpet, but also threw the fashion rules aside.

Taylor Zakhar Pérez in Prada Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez opted for a decidedly anti-party spring color palette for this year's Oscars. Her twilight blue Prada suit isn't just bold when it comes to its standout hue. His jacket also features two-tone lapels that blend in perfectly with his black shirt. Dominic Sessa in Tom Ford Getty Images

Dominic Sessa's red carpet cut proves you can't go wrong with a classic look. His Tom Ford suit offered immaculate black-tie elegance with a touch of contrast courtesy of a satin-lapeled velvet jacket. Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton Colman Domingo has always delivered strong, statement looks this awards season. For the Oscars, Domingo proved that you don't need to remove a single accessory before leaving the house. Styling team Wayman + Micah dressed Domingo to the nines with a custom Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit, stacks of David Yurman jewelry and an Omega watch. We are Liu at Fendi Getty Images

Simu Liu's Fendi ensemble is proof positive that red carpet risks don't have to be loud to be effective. Her costume combines jewelry and functionality with its stunning jeweled clasp. Jack Quaid Getty Images

Jack Quaid also opted for a subtle and sophisticated approach to red carpet menswear. Look closely and you'll see that his double-breasted suit is a deep, rich plum, rather than the standard black velvet. Matt Bomer in Brunello Cucinelli Getty Images

Matt Bomer's Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo takes slim fit to the next level. Rather than donning a casual look, Bomer opted for sleek, fitted proportions. Ke Huy Quan in Giorgio Armani Getty Images

Ke Huy Quangu, winner of last year's Best Supporting Actor award, spoke on the red carpet about how proud he was to once again grace the Oscars in a look by Giorgio Armani. Quan looked dapper in a double-breasted burgundy suit jacket worn with sharp pants. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Dolce & Gabbana Getty Images

Johnson let loose on the red carpet in a silky shark gray suit by Dolce & Gabbana. A contrasting blue shirt and burgundy belt added visual interest to the actor's neckline. Ryan Gosling in Gucci Getty Images

The Best Supporting Actor nominee looked perfect in a custom black Gucci look designed by Sabato De Sarno. Sparkling crystals lined the lapel of Gosling's suit and shirt, giving the A-Lister an even more radiant aura. We definitely consider this “Kenough” to earn him a spot on the best-dressed list. Bradley Cooper in Louis Vuitton Getty Images

The Maestro star showed off masterful style in a generously cut double-breasted suit jacket custom-made by Louis Vuitton. Her flared pants added extra panache to the look. Cooper went tieless, which added a casual vibe to his outfit.

