Teo Yoo's turtle brooch at the 2024 Oscars has a very special meaning





Teo Yoo pays tribute to a very special pet on the red carpet: his beloved turtle, Momo, who passed away last year. Yoo, the star of Past liveswhich is one of ten films nominated for Best Picture tonight, wore a turtle brooch on the 2024 Oscars red carpet in honor of Momo, and it was absolutely the star in her classic Hollywood outfit at the Oscars tonight . Marleen Moses // Getty Images Yoo poses on the red carpet. “I had Momo for ten years, after Michael Ende's book,” Yoo said, referring to Moma German fantasy novel published in 1973. (Yoo was born and raised in Germany; he now lives in South Korea.) “I’m going to mourn for a while,” he said said about her pet and has no plans to get a new one anytime soon. “I cried for about three days” after Momo’s death, he said. “It's the moment you experience with your pet and you say, 'Oh my God, life is over!'” Arthur Holmes // Getty Images A close-up of the Yoos brooch. Yoo's pet Momo was a leopard tortoise. According to Spruce Pets, leopard tortoises are “slow, calm and non-aggressive. They are generally good-natured animals and are not the most exciting pets.” Momo had her own Instagram account, @momotort, dedicated to his life. Yoo adopted him in 2013 and has spoken about her love for her pet in interviews over the years. Additionally, his fan club in Korea is also called Momos, named after his turtle. Past lives is in the running for two awards this evening: Best Film and Best Original Screenplay, for writer Céline Song. She's already made Oscar history as the first Asian woman to be nominated in that category, and she would make even more history as the first Asian woman to win if she takes home the trophy tonight. Related story Emilie Burack (she/her) is the senior news editor for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, royals and a range of other topics. Before joining T&C, she was deputy editor at Hi Alma, a Jewish cultural site. Follow her @emburack on Twitter And Instagram.

