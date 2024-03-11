Eva Longoria Wears a Tamara Ralph Dress and Pointed Shoulders to the 2024 Oscars

Eva Longoria arrived at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday in an off-the-shoulder Tamara Ralph dress.

The “Desperate Housewives” star's dress featured pointed, geometric shoulders and a small train. Additionally, Longoria accessorized her look with Bucherer jewelry and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Eva Longoria Gilbert Flores for Variety

The brand's Spring 2024 couture collection, presented in January, highlighted design details and structural elements similar to those found in Longoria's look, including eye-catching necklines, waist-defining silhouettes and longer hemlines .

Eva Longoria Gilbert Flores for Variety

In a previous WWD report on the collection, Ralph reportedly explained how it “very much celebrated strength and femininity. It's something I started and continue through this collection.

Longoria is usually styled by Maeve Reilly who, in addition to Longoria, regularly works with Coco Jones and Liza Soberano. Most recently, the couple worked together on a look for WIF's 17th Annual Oscar Nominees Party on Friday that featured a structured Stella McCartney corset top.

Longoria will take the Oscar stage as a presenter and in support of her 2023 film “Flamin' Hot.” The film's original song, “The Fire Inside,” written by Diane Warren, was nominated for Best Original Song and will be performed on the show's broadcast by Becky G.

Becky G at the 2024 Oscars. Getty Images

Becky G arrived on the show's red carpet in a strapless maxi dress by Vera Wang, complete with a corset-style bodice featuring molded cups and structured boning. The star's dress also featured a black draped skirt adorned with a thigh-high slit and small train.

The “Bubalu” singer accessorized her look with a pair of opera-length black fingerless gloves and pointy-toe pumps. Her long brown hair was curled with voluminous Old Hollywood waves and styled over one shoulder.