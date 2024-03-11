Dukes earn pair of three-setters to earn 4-3 win at UNCG





Next match: at Elon 03/12/2024 | 2:30 p.m. March 12 (Tuesday) / 2:30 p.m. has Elon History GREENSBORO, North Carolina James Madison earned a tough road victory at UNCG, winning a doubles tiebreak and two singles bouts in three sets to earn a 4-3 victory Sunday afternoon on the UNCG tennis courts . The Dukes improved to 6-5 this year, winning for the fifth straight time, while the Spartans dropped to 4-8. JMU won two of three doubles matches, including a two-point win in the deciding tiebreaker, and the teams split in singles, with JMU winning two three-setters, including one from behind. Estève Augusti And Julien Lozano won in singles and doubles, while Francisco Sinopoli got the decisive point for the Dukes in singles. The tandem of Harrison Lee And Edson Sanchez also won the doubles point. HOW DID IT HAPPEN

Doubles play UNCG took the lead in doubles as Tymofiy Khrystyuk and Luke Thomson were defeated. Markus Giersiepen And Youssef Sadek 6-2, on court two.

And 6-2, on court two. JMU tied it on the first court, as Agusti and Lozano defeated David Flisberg and John Gabelic, 6-4.

JMU clinched the doubles point and a 1-0 lead on court three, where Lee and Sanchez won the tiebreak by two points to beat Christopher Johns and Tejas Wall, 7-6 (5). Play singles JMU doubled its lead with one of two straight victories that would occur that day, as Agusti held off a game in the second to topple Wall, 6-4, 6-0, on court three .

UNCG made it 2-1 on the first court, as Khrystyuk defeated Sadek, 6-3, 6-2.

The Dukes extended the lead to 3-1 on the second court, where Lozano held off Flisberg, running away in the third for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory.

JMU earned the team victory on court five, as Sinopoli overcame a set deficit, earning a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Devon Moskowitz.

UNCG won the final two points, winning three sets on courts four and six. The final fight would be decided in a tie-break, during which Mario Pena fell by a count of 8-6. FOLLOWING JMU returns to action on Tuesday, March 12 with another game in the Triangle, facing Elon at 2:30 p.m.

