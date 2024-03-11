Fashion
Oscars 2024 red carpet: the most dazzling and daring fashion of the evening – National
The Oscars may be the biggest night of the year dedicated to the big screen, but half the fun is watching the stars walk the red carpet.
The 2024 Academy Awards are taking place in front of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, marking the 96th edition of the awards ceremony.
And judging by the arrivals, the film industry's stars are embracing Old Hollywood style with figure-hugging dresses and classic lines, a step back from the loud, wacky cutouts, florals and embellishments we've got seen on red at this year's Emmys and Golden Globes. the rugs.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show for the fourth time, following gigs in 2017, 2018 and 2023.
Christophe Nolans Oppenheimer leads this year's nomination field with 13 nominations. Other big nominees include: Flower Moon Killers (ten), Poor things (10) and barbie (8).
Check out all the best looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet below, and follow along as we track the winners.
Lupita Nyong'o
Lily Gladstone
Chris Hemsworth
Zendaya
Greta Lee
Ariana Grande
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Carey Mulligan
Catherine O'Hara
Jennifer Lawrence
Greta Gerwig
Sarah Sarah
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Margot Robbie
Ava DuVernay
Ryan Michelle bathing
Emma Pierre
Anya Taylor Joy
Dwayne Johnson
Becky G
Molly Sims
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Cardinal Tantoo
Danielle Brooks
Yancey Red Corn
Ryan Gosling
America Ferrera
Jillian Dion
Roger Federer
Cynthia Erivo
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Fran Drescher
Omar Rudberg
Jamie Lee Curtis
Julianne Hough
Mario Lopez
Lisa Koshy
Lea Lewis
Taylor Zakhar Pérez
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Ashley Yi
Amber Middle Dogs
Eva Longoria
Montsé Coast
Rita Moreno
Eugene Lee Yang
Nazrin Choudhury
Laverne Cox
Osage singers and dancers
Brendan Fraser
Chris Marshall
Monet McMichael
Ramy Youssef
Jacqueline Stewart
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu
Erika Alexandre
Laura Karpman
Colman Domingo
D'Pharaon Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse
Andrea Riseborough
Matt Bomer
Zuri Room
Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan
Hailee Steinfeld
Issa Rae
Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton
