Oscars 2024 red carpet: the most dazzling and daring fashion of the evening – National

The Oscars may be the biggest night of the year dedicated to the big screen, but half the fun is watching the stars walk the red carpet. The 2024 Academy Awards are taking place in front of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, marking the 96th edition of the awards ceremony. And judging by the arrivals, the film industry's stars are embracing Old Hollywood style with figure-hugging dresses and classic lines, a step back from the loud, wacky cutouts, florals and embellishments we've got seen on red at this year's Emmys and Golden Globes. the rugs. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show for the fourth time, following gigs in 2017, 2018 and 2023. Christophe Nolans Oppenheimer leads this year's nomination field with 13 nominations. Other big nominees include: Flower Moon Killers (ten), Poor things (10) and barbie (8). Story continues below advertisement Check out all the best looks from the 2024 Oscars red carpet below, and follow along as we track the winners. Lupita Nyong'o Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone Frédéric J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth Frédéric J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Greta Lee Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana Grande JC Olivera/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Carey Mulligan Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Catherine O'Hara Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Greta Gerwig Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images

Sarah Sarah Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Gregg DeGuire/WWD via Getty Images

Margot Robbie Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ryan Michelle bathing Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emma Pierre Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Anya Taylor Joy Frédéric J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Becky G Molly Sims JC Olivera/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Cardinal Tantoo Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Danielle Brooks Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Yancey Red Corn Marleen Moses/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

America Ferrera JC Olivera/Getty Images

Jillian Dion Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Roger Federer Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fran Drescher Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Omar Rudberg Marleen Moses/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Julianne Hough Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mario Lopez Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lisa Koshy Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Lea Lewis Taylor Zakhar Pérez JC Olivera/Getty Images





Maitreyi Ramakrishnan JC Olivera/Getty Images

Kate Middleton appears in first photo since surgery amid wild speculation about her whereabouts Ashley Yi JC Olivera/Getty Images

Amber Middle Dogs Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Eva Longoria David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Montsé Coast Marleen Moses/Getty Images

Rita Moreno Frédéric J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Eugene Lee Yang David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Nazrin Choudhury Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Laverne Cox Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Osage singers and dancers Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brendan Fraser Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chris Marshall Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Monet McMichael Alberto Rodriguez / Variety via Getty Images

Ramy Youssef Marleen Moses/Getty Images





Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Erika Alexandre Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Laura Karpman Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Colman Domingo JC Olivera/Getty Images

D'Pharaon Woon-A-Tai and Quannah Chasinghorse Andrea Riseborough Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Matt Bomer Frédéric J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Zuri Room Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Issa Rae Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton Arturo Holmes/Getty Images



