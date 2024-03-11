No. 12 men's tennis tops No. 1 Ohio State, 5-2

Austin No. 12 Texas Men's Tennis dominated No. 1 Ohio State, 5-2, in a packed Texas Tennis Center Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 1,012. The Longhorns cruised to a 4-0 victory before the game reached its final score.

Texas won the doubles point in spectacular fashion with wins at Nos. 3 and 1 and posted four singles victories over freshman No. 48. Gilles-Arnaud Bailly at n°3, senior n°2 Micah Braswell at n°2, senior n°1 Eliot Spizzirri at No. 1, and senior Cleeve Harper at n°6.

“I'm really happy for the team, because they have worked hard all year and we all know we have a very good team,” said the head coach Bruce Berque said. “We had a few games against some really good teams where we didn't take advantage of opportunities, or the ball didn't really bounce our way, so I think the team was maybe starting to feel a little bit of pressure, but I think a win like this is really going to take the monkey off their backs and allow them to play more freely and enjoy it more. They did a lot of good work after the TCU loss and had a response very mature in missing just one point.” I think the work they did this week showed that. There was also an incredible crowd and we got a big boost from them, especially after winning the doubles point. “

In doubles, Ohio State's tandem of Andrew Lutschaunig and Justin Boulais won the first match, 6-2, over the seniors. Eshan Talluri and junior Pierre-Yves Bailly at number 2. Talluri and Bailly held the first game for 1-0, but Lutschaunig and Boulais responded by winning the next three games of the match, taking two points in the process. At 3-1, the Longhorns managed to hold serve and cut the Buckeyes' lead to 3-2, but the Ohio State tandem finished the match with another 3-0 run, which included a two-point break for 5. -2.

In the other two doubles matches, Texas changed its doubles partners from what it used earlier this year. The Longhorns reunited former All-American duo Spizzirri and senior Woldeab, who played at No. 1, and also joined Braswell and Harper, who had played together in previous seasons, at No. 3.

“We changed the lineup quite a bit, and I think it was mainly due to two things: one, we had the ability to use Siem, which we didn't have before, he was healthy enough to playing, and the second reason was that Eliot and Cleeve, who are normally our strongest position, haven't been doing very well lately, and sometimes you just need a little spark and change,” Berque said. “We saw Eshan and Pierre play pretty well together, winning a few wins in a row, so we had confidence they could stay together, so we went back to two old teams. Siem and Eliot played a ton of matches together in the past. and had a lot of success, and we put them together on different teams than where they played with Siem on the ties and Eliot on the ad. Then Cleeve and Micah also played together in the past, and we thought it could give our doubles lineup a little more balance and have three good shots to win, and it worked.”

Braswell and Harper even achieved a double with a 6-3 victory against Jack Anthrop and Alexander Bernard. Both teams opened the match with two points for 1-1 before Braswell and Harper created separation with a 3-0 run for 4-1. Anthrop and Bernard responded with a hold followed by a two-point break, which cut the Texas pair's lead to 4-3, but the Longhorns responded by pulling back for 5-3, then closing out the match at service.

All eyes then turned to the decisive match at No. 1 between the tandem of Spizzirri and Woldeab and No. 5 Robert Cash and JJ Tracy. The match started with two points from both teams for 1-1. The Ohio State duo appeared to gain early momentum with a break followed by a two-point break for 3-1, but Spizzirri and Woldeab fought back by winning the next three games, which included a two-point break. points for 3-3, which they consolidated for 4-3. The match remained on serve until 6-6, with Spizzirri and Woldeab having a match point tied at 6-5 before Cash and Tracy held, leading to a tiebreaker. On the break, Spizzirri and Woldeab held their first serve at 1-0 before Cash and Tracy responded by holding both their serves and breaking Texas' next serve for a 3-1 advantage. The next two serves of the tiebreaker went for a 4-2 lead from Cash and Tracy before Spizzirri and Woldeab recovered a mini-break and then held their next serve for 4-4. Cash and Tracy responded with a minibreak for 5-4, but Spizzirri and Woldeab would do the same on the next point, which began a 3-0 run to clinch the doubles point for Texas.

In singles, Gilles-Arnaud Bailly was first off the court with an impressive 6-0, 6-2 victory over number 7 Tracy on court 3. Bailly won every match in the first set, earning a two-point break for 3-0 and a two point. hold on for 6-0 in the process. After each player held their initial serve in the second set, Bailly won two consecutive points, which contributed to a 5-0 run for the freshman. Tracy managed to hold on for two points for 5-2, but Bailly would close out the match in the next game.

The next Longhorn to complete was Micah Braswell , who beat No. 32 Boulais, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 2 to give Texas a 3-0 advantage in the match. Braswell opened the first set on a 4-0 run before Boulais broke for 4-1 in the fifth game, starting a run of four consecutive breaks, the last two of which were on two points, to give Braswell the set . In the second, Boulais took a 3-1 lead before Braswell won five of the last six games to win the match. Braswell finished the match having won three of the four matches decided by two points.

The decisive match for Texas was Spizzirri's 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 17 Cannon Kingsley on Court 1. The first four games of the match remained on serve, with the first two decided on two points, before Spizzirri won a decisive match. two-point break for 3-2. The next three games remained on serve, and at 5-3, Spizzirri collected another two-point break to win the set. The first five games of the second set remained on serve, with Spizzirri holding two points in the process before the senior earned the only break of the set for a 4-2 advantage. The final three games remained on serve, winning the match for the Horns in front of an exuberant crowd.

The remaining matches were then played, with Woldeab's match ending next, as he fell short to No. 91 Bernard, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, on Court 5. After Bernard held on a deuce point in the first match, Woldeab won the next seven games of the match, including a two-point break to win the first set. With Woldeab leading 1-0 in the second set, Bernard was able to win 12 of the final 17 games of the match, including all five games decided by two points in that stretch, to give Ohio State its first point of the match.

The next match to finish was at #4 where Pierre-Yves Bailly fell in a hard-fought match to No. 16 Anthrop, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (5). At 2-2 in the first set, Bailly got a two-point break then held his serve for 4-2. Anthrop responded with a hold and a break for 4-4, but Bailly pulled back then held on for two points to win the set. After the first three games of the second set remained on serve for Anthrop's 2-1 advantage, the next three games would be decided by two points. Anthrop broke first for 3-1, but Bailly broke back then held for 3-3. However, Anthrop finished with a 4-0 score to close the set and force a superbreaker. There, Anthrop took a 5-2 lead. Bailly recovered with consecutive holds to cut their deficit to 5-4, but Anthrop would end up winning five of the match's next six points.

In the final match, Harper added another victory for Texas with a 7-6(5), 7-5 win over Bryce Nakashima at No. 6. The entire first set remained on serve, with Harper holding a double point to the eighth. match, leading to a tiebreaker. On the break, Harper broke Nakashima's serve on the first point, then held on for the third point and broke again for a 3-1 advantage. After Nakashima held for 3-2, the rest of the tiebreaker followed the pattern of a hold followed by a break until Harper won 7-6 (5). In the second set, all but the last game remained on serve, giving Harper the break he needed to win the match and give Texas a 5-2 overall final.

Next, the Longhorns will travel to Athens, Georgia, where they will face No. 48 Georgia on Thursday, March 14 at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT.

#12 Texas 5, #1 Ohio State 2

Order of finish in singles (3,2,1,5,4,6)

1. #1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. #17 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) 6-3, 6-3

2. #2 Micah Braswell (UT) def. #32 Justin Boulais (OSU) 6-2, 6-4

3. #48 Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (UT) def. #7 JJ Tracy (OSU) 6-0, 6-2

4. #16 Jack Anthrop (OSU) def. Pierre-Yves Bailly (TU) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5)

5. #91 Alexander Bernard (OSU) def. Siem Woldéab (TU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-3

6. Cleeve Harper (UT) defeats Bryce Nakashima (OSU) 7-6 (7-5), 7-5