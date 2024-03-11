Oscars red carpet fashion: Stars go bold in black with Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens and Sandra Huller adopting the trend





LOS ANGLEES– The Oscars red carpet opened in Los Angeles on Sunday with stunning looks at Hollywood's biggest night. Black emerged very early as a major trend on the red carpet. Even “Barbie” herself got the memo. Margot Robbie arrives at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 2024 OSCARS RED CARPET: See all fashion and celebrity arrivals Rita Moreno channeled Chita Rivera with the exuberant ruffles of her dress, her regal opera gloves (also in black), and her short black hairstyle. Jamie Lee Curtis, who won best supporting actress last year for her work in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” wore a simple but striking long-sleeve Dolce and Gabbana sheath. Eva Longoria and “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Zone of Interest” star Sandra Huller both wore dresses with dramatic, eye-catching necklines. Longoria's plunging neckline was designed by Tamara Ralph, while Huller's Schiaparelli dress featured an exuberant, exaggerated bow. Vanessa Hudgens also chose a tight, inky black dress that highlighted her baby bump! She married her husband Cole Tucker in December 2023. LEARN MORE: Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens shows off her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet It's not just women who have followed the trend. Ludwig Goransson, nominated for composing Oppenheimer's score, wore a chic black suit, as did Simu Liu. Best Actor nominee Colman Domingo hit the red carpet in a stunning black suit with a flared leg and extra sparkly bow tie. Many men stuck to black in tuxedos and other looks, including awards season fashion star Colman Domingo in a double-breasted tuxedo look, a custom Louis Vuitton, paired with cowboy boots and a jewel in the center of his bow tie. “I wanted to shine like a diamond,” he told E! “I’m having a good time.” Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper also opted for black tuxedos. Gosling opted for Gucci with silver beaded piping, and Cooper opted for double-breasted Louis Vuitton. No links for one or the other, with the others.

