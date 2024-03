This is my favorite dress: Carey Mulligan's '50s Oscars Balenciaga dress is a sweet nod to her Maestro character

I think this is my favorite dress I've ever worn, gushes Carey Mulligan over the phone from Los Angeles, two days before the Oscars. She's talking about the archival Balenciaga dress, from 1951, that the French fashion house recreated for the 96th Academy Awards, where she is nominated for Best Actress for her powerful portrayal of Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, actress and wife of conductor Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper). In Maestro. The strapless dress, cinched at the waist and featuring a dramatic white tulle train, is a perfect choice for Mulligan, whose understated, elegant style has made her one of the best dressed on the red carpet this season. rewards. It's the most amazing, classic shape, but it feels really modern, she says of the dress. It's simply amazing to wear, and not restrictive; I'm not going to sit there holding my breath for three hours. A sketch and sample from the 1950s from the Balenciaga archives. Courtesy of Balenciaga As well as being aligned with the British actors' personal style, the original dress also dates from the same year that Felicia and Leonard were married, making it a fitting tribute to the remarkable woman she plays in the screen. Andrew Mukamal, my stylist, found this reference and showed it to [Balenciaga]. We were so excited that they wanted to do it,” says Mulligan, adding that this is the first time Balenciaga has remade a look from its archives for the red carpet. The actor also wore vintage designs from Schiaparelli and Dior to the Golden Globes and BAFTAs respectively, describing it as such a privilege to work with these brands to bring the designs back to life. For Oscar night, Mulligan adds Old Hollywood glamor with black opera gloves and Boucheron jewelry, while for beauty, she turns to trusted hairstylist Jenny Cho and makeup artist Nina Park, who will create a look refined. look back using Lancme products. [They make me] I feel so much like myself, but the best possible version of myself that has been worked on by professionals for hours, the actress says of her glam squad. After recently told the British Vogue that walking onto the red carpet is like walking into Doctor Who's Tardis (most of the time, I'm just me… And then every once in a while, I walk into a magical phone booth, and whooshI come out the other side in a designer dress and there are lights flashing everywhere), actor finds award shows more fun [than] It's scary these days because this part of the job is such a different world. Case in point: Mulligan will arrive at the Dolby Theater in a big party van with all of her friends (I'll stand so the dress doesn't wrinkle). On the playlist? Only hits, nothing cool, she said. A photograph of the original dress taken in 1951. Courtesy of Balenciaga It will be a very different experience from Mulligan's last Oscars appearance in 2021, the first after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when only her husband, Marcus Mumford, was allowed to accompany her on the red carpet. [He] he took care of everything: he had to make sure the dress was put away; he was texting my hair and makeup team. He was incredibly stressed, she laughs. After the ceremony, Mulligan will change into a yet-to-be-decided after-party look, so she can sit and eat, without worrying about getting ketchup on myself, and avoiding anyone spilling wine on this magnificent white train (I would murder them! she jokes.) And after that? I've been officially unemployed since March 11, so I'm going to go home and go back to school for a while, the actor replies. It's going to be really nice to settle into a bunker and enjoy some downtime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/carey-mulligans-balenciaga-oscars-gown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos